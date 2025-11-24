27 Affirmations To Repeat When Thanksgiving Dinner Gets Tough

Thanksgiving is supposed to be about showing gratitude for everything you have in life. But if we’re being completely honest, the holiday has a tendency to stir up a lot of conflicting feelings.

Maybe your family is predictably chaotic every time the calendar flips to November. Or, you’re bombarded with uncomfortable questions by nosey relatives who barely know the first thing about your day-to-day.

No matter what you’re forced to deal with at the dinner table each year, though, it’s important to remember that we all deserve to protect our peace during the holidays. And one of the best (and only) ways you can is by focusing on yourself.

That’s why we’re here to share the mantras that should guide your mental health this season. And when certain emotions (or conversation topics) pop up over Thanksgiving dinner, you can repeat these affirmations to keep your cool and remind yourself that you’re in control.

Scroll to see our favorite affirmations to remember when Thanksgiving gets a little tough...

Heyla Martin When you’re struggling to celebrate due to grief… Grief can come in so many forms. Maybe you lost a loved one, a pet, a relationship, or even your job. And the weight of such loss can make throwing on a smile and trying to celebrate feel impossible. In these moments, tell yourself: I am human, and it’s okay for both joy and sadness to share space in my heart.

I give myself permission to feel the full gravity of my emotions.

I can acknowledge moments of sorrow, but I can also enjoy glimmers of gratitude.

rin owen When you feel left out as the single sibling… How many times have you had to show up to a holiday dinner flying solo, while your siblings (or cousins) always have a beau on their arm? After a while, watching everyone else lean on a partner while you only ever rely on yourself can become deeply upsetting. In these moments, tell yourself: I’m a whole individual who’s not defined by my relationship status.

Romance isn’t the only type of affection, and I’m surrounded by other types of love today.

I can celebrate the relationships of others without comparing them to myself.

Victoria Newman When dinner is late, cold, or burnt… No matter how hard you try to throw a perfect holiday get-together, things sometimes just don’t pan out. And it’s super easy to get down on yourself for ruining the celebration. But remember that the true reason for the holiday season is much deeper. In these moments, tell yourself: Connection, not perfection, is the goal of gathering.

I cannot control everything, but I can decide to be present.

Making an effort is an act of love, and the outcome matters a lot less than the intention.

Kara Pouli When your parents keep asking about your plans to have a baby… Why relatives think it’s okay to give you the third degree over Thanksgiving dinner is something I’ll never understand. Yet, so many women are hounded about personal topics, like when they’ll have a baby, while they’re just trying to enjoy their turkey. And, obviously, the pressure can be a major mood-ruiner. In these moments, tell yourself: I don’t owe anyone an explanation for my life choices.

I’m allowed to follow my own timeline, regardless of others’ expectations.

I am letting go of the pressure to please and staying true to myself.

Kelly Mcglone When someone comments on how much food you’re eating… On a similar note, the holiday season is literally built around food. From the Thanksgiving turkey to a classic Christmas ham, families across the nation pile into their cars, travel to dinners, and chow down on dishes until they’re ready to pop, all in the name of holiday spirit. Yet, for some reason, certain relatives might feel the need to make snide remarks about how much stuffing or mash you’re putting on your plate. In these moments, tell yourself: My body deserves kindness and nourishment today, not judgment.

I’m entitled to fully savor my meal without guilt.

My appetite and appearance aren’t topics up for discussion.

Madeline Sichak When your uncle won’t stop bringing up politics… It’s sad to say, but in 2025, you’ll probably be hard-pressed to find any family without at least one relative who can’t help but bring up politics (no matter which side they’re leaning). And I get it: the state of the world today is unbelievable. But that doesn’t mean the holiday dinner table is the place for heated debates. In these moments, tell yourself: It’s okay to disengage. I choose calm over conflict today.

I cannot change other people’s opinions, but I can protect my own peace.

I don’t have to prove anything, and silence can be a show of strength.

Danielle Knip When someone brings their awful significant other… Finding out your aunt, cousin, or sibling is bringing their partner (who you despise) to the holidays can sometimes be enough to make you want to RSVP “no.” Maybe they chew with their mouth open, cut you off in conversation, or even act controlling over your relative. Still, no matter the situation, you can release the pent-up irritation. In these moments, tell yourself: I’m allowed to keep my distance to avoid sparking drama.

My feelings do not depend on anyone else’s behavior.

I can remain present and centered, no matter what energy is around me.

Margaret Molloy When your last guests just won’t leave… Picture this: it’s 9:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and you’ve been running around like a madman since the crack of dawn. You cooked dinner, cleaned your house, set up the dining room, doled out hors d’oeuvres, and cracked countless bottles of wine. Nonetheless, the last gaggle of guests still will not get in their cars and drive away, even though you’re dying to put on your pajamas and hit the sack. In these moments, tell yourself: It’s natural to crave some peace and quiet after a long day.

I can feel both grateful for the company that showed up and ready to be alone.

I give myself permission to set some gentle boundaries.

Joselyn Oechsle When you simply need a reminder to get through the day… Finally, since every single family is different, you might find yourself facing some other anxiety-inducing scenario this holiday season. Whatever might be bringing you stress, it’s crucial to remember that no get-together lasts forever, and you can take everything one step at a time. In these moments, tell yourself: I am doing my best today, and that is enough.

Things don’t have to go perfectly in order to be meaningful.

Calm starts with centering myself, and I can restore my own peace at any time.

Looking for more holiday tips & family advice? Sign up for our newsletter!