40 Positive Affirmations To Boost Your Mood
How you talk to yourself, and others, can totally change your mindset. Speaking positively to yourself is a great form of self-care, and a sure-fire way to boost your mood and your creativity on the days you have the blues. Whether you decide to use these as a part of your spring journal prompts, or you write them on sticky notes to place around your room, these 40 positive affirmations will inspire you this spring.
Positive Affirmations To Change Your Life
Approach the month of May with an open mind and an open heart. Be intentional with your days!
Say goodbye to imposter syndrome because you deserve your wildest dreams.
Don't be afraid of the growing pains.
Remember that fear isn't a bad sign. Sometimes it can be a really good sign!
Take a look back and see how far you've come. It's worth celebrating!
Remember that you're not in competition with anyone but yourself.
Remember that you deserve little pick-me-ups that make you smile.
Treat yourself the way you would treat your best friend.
You're valuable, and it's okay to embrace that!
Don't forget to remind yourself you make life brighter.
Show up for yourself and be your own hero.
Focus your energy on your own journey.
Be the kind of adult you needed as a kid.
Every sunrise means a new day full of opportunity!
Go after the life you want with reckless abandon.
Don't listen to anyone who's trying to hold you back.
Accepting grief is an important part of growth. Try not to let it overwhelm you, but don't ignore it either.
Find ways to celebrate spring's new life in your everyday.
Don't feel like you have to be productive every second of the day. Use this as a reminder that it's more than okay to break for waffles.
Positive Affirmations To Add To Your Daily Life
Positive affirmations aren't only an encouragement for yourself. Use them to encourage the people around you, too.
Don't let anyone tell you you're taking up too much space.
When you focus on the good, the good gets better.
Be extra-ordinary.
If a relationship isn't life-giving, then it might be time to let go.
Your soul is just as important as your mind and your body. Take care of it!
You don't have to box yourself into any one character trait. Be as many contradictions as you want to be.
Believing in yourself is one of the most important steps in achieving any dream.
As Dolly Parton once said: "Find out who you are and do it on purpose."
Don't let the mistakes of the past interrupt the opportunity of the present.
You are so much more than your connection to other people.
With a fierce determination (and a full mug of coffee), nothing can stand in your way!
Other people might not understand your dreams, but that's okay — you're not doing it for them.
Embrace all of your quirks and qualities.
Don't forget how valuable you are.
Mistakes are the end of your story. We get more than one chance!
Chase what make your soul glow.
It's okay to take up space and to run into the future with abandon.
Remember that you deserve kindness, too.
Your peace isn't worth sacrificing.
Wake up everyday with a renewed belief in yourself.
