45 Self-Love Quotes To Give Your Soul Some TLC
Self-love sounds like something that should come easy. We give love freely to friends and family and encourage them to take care of themselves and their needs. But when it comes to showing ourselves the same kindness, it's all too simple to de-prioritize our me-time and feel like we need to accomplish more before we'll deserve a little dose of self-care and love.
These self-love quotes encompass everything from compassion to growth (including those days where self-love is extra hard) and can make for some great reminders on days that you need them. Write them down on a sticky note, draw them on your mirror with a dry erase marker, or turn them into your screensaver so you have a quote with you all the time. Since all of these came from our Instagram, definitely give us a follow for more quotes and keep scrolling to feel inspired.
Self-Love Quotes For 2023
Self-Love Affirmations
Like everyone, I have both strengths and weaknesses.
I deserve to have fun. I don't have to "earn" it.
It's okay to have needs and take up space.
I let go of my past and believe my future is bright.
Write these affirmations down and call them to mind whenever you need them.
The thing is that being human isn't about feeling happy. It's about feeling everything. — Glennon Doyle
Sometimes loving yourself means allowing yourself to process emotions instead of ignoring them.
Leave your pain here. Go out and do your magnificent things. — Judge Aquilina
Don't let the past prevent you from having an amazing future.
Good things are coming your way!
Keep your eyes wide open for the blessings around you.
I will start filling my own cup, being my own muse, knowing my own worth, loving my own skin, praising my own existence, validating my own journey, speaking my own truth, admiring my own reflection, experiencing my own love, enjoying my own company, extending my own energy, creating my own paradise.
Embrace all the aspects of your growth in 2023.
Your relationship status doesn't define you.
Your worth is much more than a romantic partner.
Make yourself as big as you can. — Amanda Kloots
As Dolly Parton once said, "Find out who you are and do it on purpose.”
You fake it until you make it and you figure out the things you don't know along the way.
Remember that you don't have to have everything figured out.
I learned that how I treated myself was a reflection of what I thought of myself. Your self-care is a direct reflection of you. — Ivirlei Brookes
Treat yourself kindly.
Your life becomes yours when you stop putting value in what other people think.
Don't forget that your life is yours.
Take care of yourself like you take care of your plants.
You deserve just as much love as your houseplants do!
Celebrate who you're becoming, instead of focusing on the version of yourself that you've already outgrown.
Self-love is an ongoing process, and it's okay if each chapter of your life looks different.
If you can't love yourself, how the hell you gonna love somebody else? — RuPaul
You can't pour from an empty cup.
Friendly reminder to take care of yourself even when you're tired.
Self-love isn't always easy, but it's always important.
It's a beautiful day to be proud of all the progress you've made!
Being proud of yourself isn't selfish — you deserve it!
Say yes to new adventures, say yes to yourself.
Betting on yourself is one of the greatest acts of self-love.
You are the main character.
Don't forget that you deserve an exciting and fulfilling life.
You are the author of your own story. If you don't like where this chapter is going, it's ok to start a new one.
No one is in charge of your life but you.
Give yourself permission to start fresh.
Don't stand in your own way when it comes to a new start.
You don't need validation, just go for it.
If you don't ask, the answer is no anyway, so go for what you want.
Don't discredit all of your hard work & struggles just because you're not where you want to be yet.
This is one of our favorite self-love quotes because growth isn't always linear, and even if you haven't reached the finish line, your progress is still worth celebrating.
Be patient with yourself. Nothing in nature blooms all year.
Some seasons look like spring, but some seasons look like fall. Both are a necessary part of growth.
Do you get the tingles like your body knows what you should (and shouldn't) be doing? You gotta listen to your body and find your calling. — Brit Morin
Let your brain follow your soul.
Whatever makes you weird is probably your greatest asset.
Your individuality is your superpower.
Some seasons in life are not meant for hustling or achieving or impressions. Some seasons are meant for exploring and connecting and enjoying.
Show your mind, body, and soul some love by connecting with the people and places around you.
If it costs you your peace of mind, it's too expensive.
Anything that isn't life-giving isn't worth pursuing.
Self-care means learning to rest when you want to quit.
Resting doesn't mean you've thrown in the towel — it means you're preparing for another hill to climb.
You are not here to survive, you are here to thrive.
You deserve to live a life of abundance — emotionally, mentally, and relationally.
Setting boundaries is cool.
Setting boundaries with your commitments, or even your relationships, allows you show up rested and recharged tomorrow.
Don't let yesterday take up too much of today.
Let the past be past and focus on today.
Be kinder to yourself & celebrate the little wins.
Every little win is a step toward a bigger one.
It's all part of the process.
The ups and downs are good for the plot, as the kids say.
It's okay if today wasn't your favorite. Tomorrow is a new one.
Remember that bad days are not infinite.
Do what makes your soul shine.
Whatever makes you feel like you're seeing the world in new color, like you have glitter in your veins, or like you're flying — do more of that.
Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Fall in love with the path of deep healing. Fall in love with becoming the best version of yourself but with patience, with compassion, and respect to your own journey.
Fall in love with yourself and your self-love journey. You won't regret it.
Be a nice human.
That includes toward yourself.
The most creative act is the act of creating yourself.
Figuring out who you are is a journey that never stops.
Be gentle with yourself. You're doing the best you can.
Be gentle with your soul and your heart. You don't want them to break.
It's ok to grow slower so you can grow the right way.
Growing slowly does not mean you're sitting still.
I'm learning everyday to allow the space between where I am and where I want to be to inspire me and not terrify me.
Be inspired by all that you have to achieve and the endless possibilities of the years to come.
Love yourself through the mess.
Life is messy and it's hard, but that doesn't change the fact that you deserve love.
Prioritizing your deepest creative work as a woman is a radical act of self-love. — Majo Molfino
Sacrifices to prioritize your dreams and your goals are the kind of sacrifices worth making.
Schedule time for joy. Put it on the calendar, show up, and be present for whatever feels like joy in the moment. — Elaine Welteroth
You will never regret making time for the things that bring you joy, and that's exactly what this self-love quote is getting at.
It's okay to have big feelings.
Big feelings mean that you have a big heart.
Focus on what you can control. Not what you can't.
Nothing outside your control deserves any of your energy.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!