Apple TV's New Crime Drama 'Smoke' Will Fill The 'Dept. Q' Void
Audiences have plenty of crime dramas to pick from right now (and thank goodness). Dept. Q, Secrets We Keep, Task, and now a brand new Apple TV show that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Smoke is all about a detective and an arson investigator following two serial arsonists. But the craziest part is that it's inspired by true events.
Here's everything you need to know about Smoke, coming to Apple TV this month.
Where can I watch Smoke?
Smoke premieres its first two episodes on Apple TV+ June 27, 2025.
How many episodes are there?
There will be 9 episodes total, with a weekly drop on Fridays until the season finale on August 15, 2025.
- Season 1, Episode 1 premieres June 27, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 2 premieres June 27, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 3 premieres July 4, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 4 premieres July 11, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 5 premieres July 18, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 6 premieres July 25, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 7 premieres August 1, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 8 premieres August 8, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 9 premieres August 15, 2025
What is Smoke about?
Inspired by true events, Smoke is an Apple TV show from Dennis Lenhane that follows an arson investigator and a cop who have to sort through secrets and lies (and maybe some smoke and mirrors too) to stop two dangerous arsonists.
Who's in the Smoke cast?
The Smoke cast includes:
- Taron Egerton as Dave Gudsen: an arson investigator who teams up with Michelle.
- Jurnee Smollett as Michelle Calderone: a police detective who teams up with Dave.
- Rafe Spall
- Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine
- Hannah Emily Anderson
- Anna Chlumsky
- Adina Porter
- Greg Kinnear
- John Leguizamo
Where did the Smoke show film?
Filming for Smoke began in Vancouver, Canada in March 2024.
