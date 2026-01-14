Patrick Dempsey’s Dark New Hulu Crime Drama ‘Memory of a Killer’ Is a Must-Watch for 'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Memory of a Killer show before it drops on Hulu, including when it premieres and who's in the cast.

Patrick Dempsey’s thrilling newdrama Memory of a Killer is perfect fordrama lovers, and we're breaking down the brand new trailer. So gather ‘round because we have a lot to discuss. I have been utterly hooked on this(also starring Odeya Rush) since the moment I saw the trailer, and I need to let out all my feelings ASAP. Needless to say, I am sat. It’s been a while since I’ve been this excited about a crime series, but Dempsey’s performance, based solely on the trailer, is so captivating that I just can’t look away.

Where can I watch the Memory of a Killer? The new series will have a two-night premiere on January 25th at 10 pm and January 26th at 9 PM EST on FOX. Additionally, the new series will be available to stream on Hulu January 26th, 2026. It's definitely a memorable way to start your week.

What is the new series Memory of a Killer about? FOX/Hulu One of the reasons I’m so excited for this upcoming crime drama is the Memory of a Killer plot because I'm just a sucker for a compelling and gripping crime drama. It explores the deteriorating psyche of a hitman (Patrick Dempsey) who's slowly losing his memory as time goes on. What’s fascinating about Dempsey’s character is that he leads the ultimate double life. While he’s a killer hitman on the clock, he’s a warm and loving family man in his personal life. But with a family history of Alzheimer's, the main question is how will he handle this polarizing double life? The new trailer shows off Patrick Dempsey's acting skills where we get shots of his life of crime and his family life. And while it's not copy-paste exactly the same as Grey's Anatomy, it has the high stakes fans of the medical drama love (not to mention uninterrupted time staring at McDreamy's face).

Who's in the Memory of a Killer cast? FOX/Hulu The series also features Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos, White Lotus), who plays Dempsey’s character’s business partner. Despite the fact that these two have essentially grown up side by side, Imperioli has no knowledge of Dempsey’s personal life, which he keeps private. Odeya Rush (Ladybird, Goosebumps) also stars as Dempsey’s onscreen daughter.

What Are Fans Saying About The New Hulu Series? FOX/Hulu Fans are generally excited about the upcoming crime drama, taking to the YouTube trailer's comments to express their anticipation for the show. “Each new trailer looks better and better," one commenter wrote. "As does Patrick.” “This man's genetics are insane,” another comment reads, praising Patrick Dempsey's good looks. “Old n yet still looking good.” That he is! It’ll be exciting to see him go from McDreamy on Grey’s Anatomy to the hitman with a slowly declining memory. It's certainly a different role, but I have no doubt he'll nail it! He has so much warmth that gets so much empathy from the viewer, but he also has the cutting edge to be a believable anti-hero. I'm already hooked.

What are your thoughts on Patrick Dempsey's Memory of a Killer? Let us know on Facebook if you’ll be tuning in. I know I sure will be!