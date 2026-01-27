Netflix’s ‘The Granville Girls’: The Sweeping New Western Romance That’s ‘Bridgerton’ Meets 'Ransom Canyon'

If you're a fan of western romance, then you'll be thrilled to hear that Netflix greenlit a new series based on Cat Cahill's books, The Gilbert Girls. The adaptation has been renamed The Granville Girls, but promises just as much fun and forbidden love as Cahill's novels. With what we know so far about the series, I'm already on the edge of my seat awaiting the show's release!

I've been dying for an on-screen adaptation of Cahill's riveting series since I first picked up her work. I'm a big fan of her writing skills and the rich fictional worlds she creates, so you can guarantee I'll be seated the second the series drops on Netflix. It's all I've ever wanted and more, so I guess dreams really do come true! Alright, enough gushing. Let’s get down to the nitty-gritty details. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming adaptation of Cat Cahill’s best-selling series.

Keep reading for the latest update on The Granville Girls show before it premieres on Netflix.

What is The Granville Girls About? Set in the breathtaking Canadian Rockies, the novel takes a peek at the life of Emma, an ambitious woman who manages to get a job at the Granville Hotel, despite the fact that women were discouraged from working during the 1800s. She loves her job, but it comes with one major caveat: under no circumstances is she, as a female employee, allowed to engage with the men on staff. It’s simply forbidden. This makes it all the more difficult when she begins to fall for the hotel’s builder. Will she risk the life she’s built and the friendships she’s made for a romance with someone who could be the one? Or is it too risky? It’s the perfect recipe for a forbidden love during a complex period in history where women were held to much stricter standards and could risk losing everything from such an affair.

When and where will The Granville Girls show premiere? Netflix Unfortunately, there’s no release date yet, as the series has just been greenlit and is still in the pre-production phase. However, the eight-episode series will be available exclusively for streaming on Netflix once it debuts.

Who's in The Granville Girls cast? We don't have any confirmed cast members for the show yet, but as soon as we have an announcement, you'll be the first to know!

The Period Romance Promises To Captivate Audiences Amazon According to Netflix Canada’s content directors, Tara Woodbury and Danielle Woodrow, “The Granville Girls is a big, blue sky series that offers the comfort of female friendship and the allure of period romance” (via Deadline). As a sucker for a good love story, I’ve been finding myself extremely pleased with Netflix’s adaptations of novels within this genre.

Everything from the adaptation of David Nicholls’ One Day, to the Christmas love story Dash & Lily has been a heartwarming (and at times gutwrenching) success. With this in mind, I have no doubt that The Granville Girls will follow suit. What are your thoughts on the highly anticipated adaptation? Let us know in the comments section below.