Gavin Casalegno (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Lana Condor (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) might be Gen Z romance royalty, but they're stepping into Amazon MGM Studios' brand new survival thriller The Devil's Mouth opposite Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). We have all the latest news you need to know about the movie, which centers around college friends in a life-or-death situation. I'm already on the edge of my seat.

Here's everything you need to know about The Devil's Mouth before it hits theaters.

Okay, so what's this new survival thriller about? Prime Video The Devil's Mouth follows college friends who get trapped underwater on a trip to Thailand. But finding their way out of a cave system is, unfortunately, only one of their worries because they're trapped inside with a bull shark. And it wouldn't be a movie about friendship if these two ladies didn't have some relational problems along the way. I'm excited to see how layered and nuanced the movie is as it tackles so many different themes at once. Aja Gabel and Myung Joh Wesner are behind the script, and one super cool fact is that the script was on the 2019 Black List. ICYMI, the Black List is a list of most-liked screenplays that haven't been produced yet.

Who's starring with Lana Condor in The Devil's Mouth cast? Prime Video The cast of the movie includes Gavin Casalegno, Lana Condor, Kathryn Newton, Nico Hiraga, Tommi Rose, and Tayme Thapthimthong. In Prime Video's new preview, we get a glimpse of the film, which shows off the cast having a good time and dancing around...so that's probably at the beginning of the movie.

Where can I watch The Devil's Mouth? Prime Video The movie is coming in July 2026. Stay tuned for an official release date.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook to see the latest updates on movies and TV shows you don't want to miss.

This post has been updated.