British drama series The Ex-Wife premiered in the UK in 2022, and it's got everything we're looking for in new TV shows. The thriller series follows a woman haunted by her husband's ex-wife, and honestly who hasn't felt haunted by their partner's ex? With the mystery, relational dynamics, and the idea of being haunted by your past, The Ex-Wife was definitely reminding me of Big Little Lies. The second season is finally coming to BritBox and I can't wait to watch.

Here's everything you need to know about The Ex-Wife season 2, coming to BritBox July 8, 2025.

Where can I watch season 2 of The Ex-Wife? The Ex-Wife season 2 premieres on BritBox on July 8, 2025. They'll release weekly, meaning you have something to look forward to each Tuesday!

How many episodes are in The Ex-Wife season 2? BritBox There are four episodes total in The Ex-Wife season 2, and they're each 60 minutes long. That means once all the episodes are out, you can stream the full thing in a single afternoon! Here's the full release schedule: Season 2, Episode 1 premieres July 8, 2025

premieres July 8, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 premieres July 15, 2025

premieres July 15, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 premieres July 22, 2025

premieres July 22, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 premieres July 29, 2025

Who's in the Ex-Wife season 2 cast? BritBox The Ex-Wife season 2 cast features all the faces you loved (or loved to hate) in season 1: Jake Fairbrother as Connor

as Connor Tom Mison as Jack

as Jack Celine Buckens as Tasha

as Tasha Liberty Miller as Emily And we'll also see Katie McGrath step into the role of Jen.

What happens in The Ex-Wife season 2? BritBox A few years after season 1 ends, Jen is planning her wedding to Connor while Tasha is living with her daughter in Cyprus. When Jack's released from prison for good behavior, they're worried about how his presence will affect their lives — especially since he's definitely still in love with Jen.

Where was The Ex-Wife filmed? BritBox Filming for The Ex-Wife season 2 took place around Cyprus in July 2024. Season 1 filmed in Hungary, Budapest.

