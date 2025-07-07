Plus you can watch it in a day.
BritBox's New Drama Thriller 'The Ex-Wife' Season 2 Will Hold You Over Until 'Big Little Lies' Season 3
British drama series The Ex-Wife premiered in the UK in 2022, and it's got everything we're looking for in new TV shows. The thriller series follows a woman haunted by her husband's ex-wife, and honestly who hasn't felt haunted by their partner's ex? With the mystery, relational dynamics, and the idea of being haunted by your past, The Ex-Wife was definitely reminding me of Big Little Lies. The second season is finally coming to BritBox and I can't wait to watch.
Here's everything you need to know about The Ex-Wife season 2, coming to BritBox July 8, 2025.
Where can I watch season 2 of The Ex-Wife?
The Ex-Wife season 2 premieres on BritBox on July 8, 2025. They'll release weekly, meaning you have something to look forward to each Tuesday!
How many episodes are in The Ex-Wife season 2?
BritBox
There are four episodes total in The Ex-Wife season 2, and they're each 60 minutes long. That means once all the episodes are out, you can stream the full thing in a single afternoon! Here's the full release schedule:
- Season 2, Episode 1 premieres July 8, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 2 premieres July 15, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 3 premieres July 22, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 4 premieres July 29, 2025
Who's in the Ex-Wife season 2 cast?
BritBox
The Ex-Wife season 2 cast features all the faces you loved (or loved to hate) in season 1:
- Jake Fairbrother as Connor
- Tom Mison as Jack
- Celine Buckens as Tasha
- Liberty Miller as Emily
And we'll also see Katie McGrath step into the role of Jen.
What happens in The Ex-Wife season 2?
BritBox
A few years after season 1 ends, Jen is planning her wedding to Connor while Tasha is living with her daughter in Cyprus. When Jack's released from prison for good behavior, they're worried about how his presence will affect their lives — especially since he's definitely still in love with Jen.
Where was The Ex-Wife filmed?
BritBox
Filming for The Ex-Wife season 2 took place around Cyprus in July 2024. Season 1 filmed in Hungary, Budapest.
