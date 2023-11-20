Reese Witherspoon’s “Big Little Lies” Season 3 Is Officially Happening
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I'll follow Reese Witherspoon just about anywhere. Legally Blonde, Love in Fairhope, and Where the Crawdads Sing are just a few of her projects that leave me feeling totally empowered and overjoyed when I watch them. Hello Sunshine has plenty of exciting stories on the horizon, and thanks to our AMC queen Nicole Kidman, we now know that includes Big Little Lies season 3. Time to head back to Monterey!!
Will there be a season 3 of Big Little Lies?
It looks like yes, there will be a Big Little Lies season 3! During the CME Group Tour Championship, Nicole Kidman talked about her involvement in the series.
"I loved Big Little Lies," she said during a Q&A (shared in an Instagram story by Deux Moi). "It sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire. And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success."
"And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI," she continues. What!!! Despite Zoë Kravitz admitting she didn't think the series would return, it looks like we'll get a junior season after all. *This* is the news I needed this week.
When is Big Little Lies season 3 coming out?
We don't have any official news about a release date, and since season 1 and season 2 released at different points of the year (as opposed to Outer Banks, which has always come out somewhere around summer), it's a bit harder to pinpoint when a new season could hit our screens. I'm hoping for a winter 2025 release date.
Who's in Big Little Lies?
The Big Little Lies cast is almost too good to be true. In addition to Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Zoë Kravitz, the show stars Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Kathryn Newton, Meryl Streep, Alexander Skarsgård, and Adam Scott.
What is the message of Big Little Lies?
Like so many of Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine's projects, Big Little Lies explores a number of important and relevant issues families deal with in the real world: domestic violence, blended and single parent homes, and how far you're willing to go to protect the people you love.
Is there a spin off of Big Little Lies?
Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers (which is based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, who also wrote Big Little Lies!) serves as a Big Little Lies reunion of sorts — the show stars Nicole Kidman as actress and executive producer, along with Big Little Lies' producers Bruna Papandrea and David E. Kelley.
