They're coming home!
Here's When You Can Stream 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I have always had a deep-rooted love for The Fantastic 4. Whether it be because The Incredibles (which also features an invisible woman) was my favorite childhood film or I just love Chris Evans' casting in the original 2005 movie, the tight-knit family bond between this Marvel team gets me every time. And, in my opinion, it's what the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been missing! Fans want a team that feels like a family!
So, needless to say, when we heard that Marvel Studios was finally bringing them into the MCU, I was overjoyed – and I've spent the last few years anxiously awaiting news on The Fantastic 4 2025.
Here's everything you need to know about The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Is The Fantastic Four streaming?
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is coming to Disney+ on November 5, 2025. That means the whole family can watch it all holiday season long!
When is the Fantastic 4 release date?
The Fantastic 4 hit theaters July 25, 2025. Pedro Pascal just shared a selfie with fellow cast members Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn with the caption "Our first mission 💙." Actress Nico Parker (who played Pedro's onscreen daughter Sarah in The Last of Us) told me Pedro loves offscreen quality time, and it looks like The Fantastic Four cast is getting plenty!
Who's in The Fantastic Four cast?
Marvel Studios announced on February 14th, via an Instagram Valentine, that the new Fantastic 4 cast will be Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. This is a very compelling cast because not only are all of these actors hilarious on their own, but they also have the empathy and open-hearted approach to dramatic roles that can have us laughing one minute and crying the next.
The full Fantastic Four cast includes:
- Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic
- Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman
- Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing
- Julia Garner as The Silver Surfer
- Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols
- Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert
- Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman
- Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man
- Ralph Ineson as Galactus
When does the new Fantastic 4 movie take place?
Drew Parker on TikTok figured out that, based on the LIFE Magazine Ben is holding in the Instagram Valentine, the film takes place around the 1960s, and he was right! It's a retro-futuristic world in the multiverse, but the 1960s references make perfect sense. December 13, 1963 is the day the UN approved the Outer Space Treaty (formally called The Declaration of Legal Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Uses of Outer Space), approving the free exploration of space.
What is the Fantastic 4 2025 about?
Marvel Studios
When Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, Susan Storm, and her younger brother Johnny Storm agree to take part in an experimental space flight, they don't know they're signing up to change their lives forever. Exposure to cosmic rays gives each of them their own super powers (including Reed becoming elastic, Sue turning invisible, Johnny basically turning into fire, and Ben becoming a living rock-like formation) and they decide to form The Fantastic 4 to keep the earth safe. This new movie sees them battle Galactus to keep the world — and their family — safe.
Will John Krasinski be Mr. Fantastic?
Marvel Studios
No, John Krasinski is not going to play Mr. Fantastic. After the internet was calling for John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to play Reed Richards and Sue Storm, John showed up as a multiverse variant of Mr. Fantastic in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness! However, a fight with Scarlet Witch led to his demise which means we probably won't see him again...
This post has been updated.