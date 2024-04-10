Florence Pugh's Thunderbolts, And 4 Other New Marvel Movies Worth Watching
I'm no stranger to superhero fatigue, but even with dozens of Marvel movies and TV shows to pick from, I can't help but love every single moment. I've rewatched Captain America: Civil War and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings more times than I can count, but when Florence Pugh took the internet on a tour of the Thunderbolts set (and basically broke Instagram), I remembered just how many new Marvel movies are coming up! From Taylor Swift's potential foray into the MCU to *finally* seeing the Fantastic 4 reboot, here are all the new Marvel movies you need to know about.
Deadpool 3 — In Theaters July 26, 2024
Image via Marvel Studios
Ryan Reynolds is back in Deadpool 3, which follows Deadpool as he messes with time...and then immediately has to deal with the ramifications. In addition to Hugh Jackman and Jennifer Garner, everyone's wondering if we'll see a slew of other cameos. Names like Channing Tatum, Elizabeth Olsen, and Taylor Swifthave all been thrown around but we'll have to wait until this summer to see who makes the cast list.
Deadpool 3 hits theaters July 26, 2024 and stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapičić, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Owen Wilson, Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, and Jennifer Garner.
Captain America 4 — In Theaters February 14, 2025
Image via Marvel Studios/Disney+
It's (almost) finally time to see Anthony Mackie's Sam suit up for Captain America 4 (officially titled Captain America: Brave New World). We don't know much about the official plot yet, except that it picks up after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but we do know the movie is bringing back Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, so I'm more than happy!
Captain America 4 hits theaters February 14 and stars Anthony Mackie, Liv Tyler, Danny Ramirez, and Harrison Ford.
Thunderbolts — In Theaters May 2, 2025
Image via Florence Pugh/Instagram
Not only does Florence Pugh's video from the set of this new Marvel movie show off costumes, sets, and team members — it also features the very first look at her character on a monitor. I cannot wait to see this film, mainly because I think Florence's Yelena and Sebastian Stan's Bucky are going to be my new favorite duo.
Thunderbolts hits theaters May 2, 2025 and stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Harbour.
The Fantastic Four — In Theaters July 25, 2025
Image via Marvel Studios
The Fantastic Four is one of my favorite storylines in the comics, and this might just be my favorite new Marvel movie! Based on this graphic that Marvel posted on Valentine's Day 2024, it looks like the movie (which follows a team of astronauts who get powers during a mission) could be set during the Space Race.
The Fantastic Four hits theaters July 25, 2025 and stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
Spider-Man 4 — Coming Soon
Image via Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures/Marvel
Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly starting Spider-Man 4 this fall, meaning that we don't have an official release date yet. But I'm really hoping that, in addition to seeing Peter become even more of a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, he's able to reverse the spell that made everyone in the entire world forget him.
Spider-Man 4 is reportedly entering production in 2024 and will star Tom Holland and Zendaya.
Which new Marvel movie are you most excited for?
