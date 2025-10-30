HBO Max's 'The Seduction' Is The Sexy French Period Drama You Need

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about The Seduction on HBO Max!

The Seduction may be based on a novel from the 1700s, but the dripping opulence, scandalous betrayals, and erotic spirit are effortlessly timeless. And whenever there’s a lavishset in, you better believe I’m on board. Now, after watching the trailer for theseries The Seduction, I know we’re in for an unforgettable masterpiece that’s so artistic, it belongs in a museum. Here are all the details we know so far about the upcoming drama.

What is 'The Seduction' about? HBO Max Heartbroken and lost, Marquise de Merteuil will do anything to get over the betrayal she suffered at the hands of the libertine aristocrat, Vicomte de Valmont. On a quest to find empowerment, she becomes a sex worker for the most affluent men in Paris. She is welcomed into the hell that is high society, and uses her sheer brilliance and power in order to get ahead during an era where women had little to no rights. It is a loose adaptation of the famous 1700s French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

Is 'The Seduction' based on a book? HBO Max Yes and no. While it’s not a direct adaptation of the scandalous book first published in 1782, The Seduction is a loose adaptation of 18th-century novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

Is there a trailer for 'The Seduction' yet? HBO Max Yes! HBO Max has released a gorgeous new trailer via YouTube, which you can watch right here .

How many episodes are in 'The Seduction'? HBO Max The HBO Max show will offer a total of six episodes for audiences to enjoy.

When does 'The Seduction' come out? HBO Max The French series will be available for streaming on the popular platform on November 14th, 2025.

What are fans saying about 'The Seduction' on HBO Max? HBO Max Fans took to the YouTube comments section to express their elation over the upcoming French drama. Many people raved about everything from the gorgeous set designs to the cast, as well as the riveting plot. “Looks great. High production quality,” said one commenter. Another already declared The Seduction “a must-watch series.” I'm already obsessed with Max's new series, and it hasn't even premiered yet. Let us know what your thoughts are on the upcoming drama!

