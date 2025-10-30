Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

HBO Max's 'The Seduction' Is The Sexy French Period Drama You Need

The Seduction HBO Max Show
HBO Max
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryOct 30, 2025
The Seduction may be based on a novel from the 1700s, but the dripping opulence, scandalous betrayals, and erotic spirit are effortlessly timeless. And whenever there’s a lavish period piece set in Paris, you better believe I’m on board. Now, after watching the trailer for the HBO Max series The Seduction, I know we’re in for an unforgettable masterpiece that’s so artistic, it belongs in a museum. Here are all the details we know so far about the upcoming drama.

What is 'The Seduction' about?

Anamaria Vartolomei and Diane Kruger in The Seduction on HBO Max

HBO Max

Heartbroken and lost, Marquise de Merteuil will do anything to get over the betrayal she suffered at the hands of the libertine aristocrat, Vicomte de Valmont. On a quest to find empowerment, she becomes a sex worker for the most affluent men in Paris. She is welcomed into the hell that is high society, and uses her sheer brilliance and power in order to get ahead during an era where women had little to no rights. It is a loose adaptation of the famous 1700s French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

Who's in 'The Seduction' cast?

Lucas Bravo in The Seduction on HBO Max

HBO Max

The Seduction has several familiar faces within its cast, like Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo. The rest of the cast includes:

Is 'The Seduction' based on a book?

Vincent Lacoste and Anamaria Vartolomei in The Seduction on HBO Max

HBO Max

Yes and no. While it’s not a direct adaptation of the scandalous book first published in 1782, The Seduction is a loose adaptation of 18th-century novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

Is there a trailer for 'The Seduction' yet?

Anamaria Vartolomei in The Seduction on HBO Max

HBO Max

Yes! HBO Max has released a gorgeous new trailer via YouTube, which you can watch right here.

How many episodes are in 'The Seduction'?

Anamaria Vartolomei, Diane Kruger, and Lucas Bravo in The Seduction on HBO Max

HBO Max

The HBO Max show will offer a total of six episodes for audiences to enjoy.

When does 'The Seduction' come out?

Diane Kruger and Anamaria Vartolomei in The Seduction on HBO Max

HBO Max

The French series will be available for streaming on the popular platform on November 14th, 2025.

What are fans saying about 'The Seduction' on HBO Max?

Diane Kruger in The Seduction on HBO Max

HBO Max

Fans took to the YouTube comments section to express their elation over the upcoming French drama. Many people raved about everything from the gorgeous set designs to the cast, as well as the riveting plot. “Looks great. High production quality,” said one commenter. Another already declared The Seduction “a must-watch series.”

I'm already obsessed with Max's new series, and it hasn't even premiered yet. Let us know what your thoughts are on the upcoming drama!

