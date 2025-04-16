13 Period Shows & Movies To Watch While You Wait For 'Bridgerton' Season 4

Just like fantasy stories can transport us to new worlds, period dramas are one way to get a whole new (er, old) glimpse of the world you wouldn't see otherwise. Period dramas have their fair share of relationship drama and scandal, with some amazing outfits to boot. After you've watched (and rewatched) season 3 of Bridgerton, add one — or better yet, all — of these picks to your watchlist! Once you've figured out what you're pressing play on first, read up on why The Bridgerton Cast Is “Obsessed” With Claudia Jessie.

The Lady's Companion Netflix Take a step back to 1880s Spain with this Netflix show that follows Elena Bianda, Madrid's most in-demand lady's companion and a celebrated matchmaker. When she's invited to the Mencía household, and ends up falling for a man meant for a client, things get complicated. You'll want to read up on everything we know about season 2 after you watch.

Atonement Universal Pictures Every time I talk to my team here at Brit + Co about their favorite period dramas, Atonement always makes the list. And for good reason! It's an emotional, sweeping piece that feels like different genres as it moves from family drama to romance to a war epic. The cast includes names like Saoirse Ronan, James McAvoy, and Keira Knightley.

Little Women Sony Pictures Everyone can love this story, even if you don't have sisters — although being a sister has definitely made me love it even more. There are two versions I recommend: the 1994 version with Winona Ryder, Christian Bale, and Kirsten Dunst, or Greta Gerwig's 2019 version with Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, and Emma Watson. In my opinion, Greta's version is a little bit more thought-provoking for the viewer, but between both film's arcs, I prefer the 1994 film's linear structure. You can't go wrong with either movie, so why not watch both?

Emily Bleecker Street My Letterboxd review after seeing Emily in theaters basically called this family the English, more tragic version of Little Women's March sisters. The celebration of creativity and identity feel even more powerful against the darker aesthetic and all of the painful experiences Emily Brontë lives through. Plus, it has one of the most emotional scores of 2023 that I've had on repeat ever since I watched it!

Mr. Malcolm's List Bleecker Street When Julia Thistlewaite gets rejected by London's most eligible bachelor (the titular Mr. Malcolm), she decides to turn her friend into his ideal match, and get a little bit of revenge while she's at it. Anyone who loves Bridgerton's costumes (and Princess Diana's revenge dress) is gonna want to add this to their queue.

Pride & Prejudice Focus Features Avid fans of Jane Austen's book (including yours truly) will likely give you two recommendations that each have their own viral scene: Colin Firth's lake diving in the 1995 BBC mini series or Matthew MacFadyen's hand flex after helping Keira Knightley into a carriage in the 2005 film. All jokes aside, both titles are wonderful celebrations of the story!

Belle Searchlight Pictures In this political, historical romance, Belle is the illegitimate, biracial daughter of a British admiral who's raised by her uncle. As she grows up alongside her cousin, Belle questions her identity as she realizes she belongs with neither the servants nor the family. And when she meets John, she becomes in integral part of the abolitionist movement in England.

Downton Abbey PBS/NBC If you love period pieces but prefer a slower pace, I'd recommend Downton Abbey. The stakes are high and some viewers still haven't gotten over the death of their favorite character (I'm talking about myself here), but I don't think it's as overstimulating as a lot of other dramas involving war, death, and relationships. Plus you literally CANNOT go wrong with Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess. The studio announced a third movie, so now is the perfect time to start the series!

Becoming Jane Disney/Miramax James McAvoy makes the list again with this semi-biographical film on Jane Austen's life. One of the best parts of any historical drama is when the main couple dances at a ball, and Becoming Jane has one of my favorite dances of all time. Fans of the author criticized the film when it came out, but if you go into it with an open mind, it's very enjoyable (and might just make you cry, too).

Marie Antoinette Columbia Pictures I finally watched Sofia Coppola's iconic film for the first time, and it was as much a feast for the eyes as I'd hoped. Kirsten Dunst stuns as the infamous queen, and in addition to the textured, maximalist visuals, the story did make me think about Marie Antoinette in a new way. Considering I've been obsessed with her since middle school, that's saying something!

Emma Focus Features If you love the visuals in Marie Antoinette, then I'm pretty sure you'll love this 2020 Jane Austen retelling. Every detail of the movie feels like its own piece of art (even the physical blocking and movements of the actors feels like a dance), and they all come together to create something cohesive, beautiful, and fun. You can also go for Gwyneth Paltrow's 1996 version or Clueless, which was inspired by Austen's book.

Sense and Sensibility Columbia Pictures With names like Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, and Hugh Grant, this movie has always felt wildly underrated, so consider this my official plea asking you to watch it. It's got everything: Family! Drama! True love! Taylor Swift also said during her Tribeca Film Festival talk in 2022 that it inspired her album Evermore, so there's that.

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? BritBox I love this miniseries so much that I watch it every year. At this point, it's a tradition! Lucy Boynton and Will Poulter are so fun together, and their banter will leave rom-com lovers giggling and kicking their feet. Plus the 1930s fashions are just SO good.

Let us know what your favorite period dramas are in the comments, and check out the 2025 Movies you can look forward to this year!

