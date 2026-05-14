The Forsytes season 3 has officially begun filming — and the PBS period family drama is adding some new names into the mix. Season 3 takes our titular family to the French Riviera, but not even the most glamorous vacation can help them escape their drama.

“It’s been an absolute treat to take the Forsytes on a roller-coaster ride of intrigue, glamour, romantic encounters and shock revelations, all played out against the sun-drenched Mediterranean at the height of the Belle Époque," Writer and Executive Producer Debbie Horsfield says in a press release. "We hope audiences will enjoy watching our characters bask in the pleasures of the Riviera whilst grappling with the curve balls which fate inevitably throws their way.”

Well, if I can't be on the French Riviera myself, then I'm happy to watch it onscreen ;).

Here's everything you need to know about The Forsytes season 3 before it comes to PBS.

'The Forsytes' are going to the beach! PBS The Forsytes follows four generations of the Forsyte family in Victorian London, and their place in the world of stocks and investments. But they play just as hard as they work, and there's plenty of romance and fun to go around. Season 2 is coming in 2027, so we don't know exactly how the show will set up the third season, but it's going to be juicy. The end of season 1 saw Jolyon decide to choice Louisa and their children over his wife Frances, but she refuses to divorce him, meaning that his relationship with Louisa and his children's positions in society can only be scandalous. Plus, Philip decides to design that Robin Hill country house so he can marry June, and Irene nearly falls apart. And at the very end of the episode, Ann reveals that the man they owe money to, Harry Faulkner, is actually her grandson. So, needless to say, future seasons of the show are going to be memorable.

PBS We don't have an official release date for the third season yet, but considering season 2 is coming next year, and the third season is already filming, we can expect season 3 in 2028.

PBS While season 1 features six episodes, the third season will actually only feature three. That way, it will feel more like a miniseries than an overwhelming season you don't have time to watch.

PBS The new cast additions for The Forsytes season 3 include Gregg Sulkin (World on Fire, Runaways) and Gabriel Antunes (FBI International). The show will also see the return of stars you already love from the first season like Francesca Annis as Ann, Stephen Moyer as Jolyon Sr., Danny Griffin as Jo, Tuppence Middleton as Frances, Eleanor Tomlinson as Louisa, Jack Davenport as James, Joshua Orpin as Soames, Millie Gibson as Irene, Tom Durant Pritchard as Monty, Jamie Flatters as Philip, Josette Simon as Ellen, and Owen Igiehon as Isaac.

PBS “Having made two series set during the London season, it’s a real delight to follow the Forsyte family on their summer vacation!" Damien Timmer, CCO & Founder of Mammoth Screen, says. "It’s a grand tour that takes in Paris, the Italian countryside and the glamorous world of the French Riviera. Love is lost and found, new relationships are formed and incendiary secrets are unearthed - the family will never be the same again!” Susanne Simpson, MASTERPIECE's Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer, adds, “I am thrilled with the audience reaction to our lavish costume drama, The Forsytes, and pleased that fans can look forward to a second, and now a third season. Debbie Horsfield has done it again with scripts that will leave audiences wanting more.” I'm thrilled too! Get me to the French Riviera, y'all.

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