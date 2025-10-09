'The Gilded Age' Lovers! This Period Drama Is About To Be Your New Obsession.

It won't be long before we trade the big city mystery of Only Murders in the Building for the sweet floral vibe of Bridgerton season 4. Even though we do have quite a ways to go until the fourth season hits our screens (it's coming in 2026! We're getting closer people!), I have the best news: there's a brand new period drama called The Forsytes coming to PBS that will hold you over until the new seasons of Bridgerton and The Gilded Age.

Here's everything you need to know about The Forsytes, and the first look at the series.

Are they remaking The Forsyte Saga? PBS Yes, a brand new version of the story, this time titled The Forsytes, is coming to PBS in 2026!

What is the plot of The Forsytes? PBS The Forsytes follows 4 generations of the Forsyte family who work in investment in Victorian London. And like any good period drama about families, they have to deal with duty, romance, and responsibility. “It was an honour to be asked to write a bold new reimagining of Galsworthy’s epic saga," writer Debbie Horsfield said in a statement. "Our show is in part a prequel to the events of the first book, but also an opportunity to expand the world and place the women of the family centre stage. It’s a love letter to the original story while offering an exciting new perspective.” Sign me up!

Who's in The Forsytes cast? PBS The Forsytes cast includes: Stephen Moyer as Jolyon Sr.: head of the Forsyte family firm.

as Jolyon Sr.: head of the Forsyte family firm. Francesca Annis as Ann Forsyte: the family matriarch.

as Ann Forsyte: the family matriarch. Danny Griffin as Jo: Jolyon's bohemian son.

as Jo: Jolyon's bohemian son. Tuppence Middleton as Frances: Jo's wife.

as Frances: Jo's wife. Eleanor Tomlinson as Louisa Byrne: a dressmaker and Jo's first love.

as Louisa Byrne: a dressmaker and Jo's first love. Jack Davenport as James: Ann's son.

as James: Ann's son. Joshua Orpin as Soames: James' son.

as Soames: James' son. Millie Gibson as Irene: a ballet dancer on the receiving end of Soames' affection.

as Irene: a ballet dancer on the receiving end of Soames' affection. Tom Durant Pritchard as Monty Dartie

as Monty Dartie Josette Simon as Ellen Parker Barrington

as Ellen Parker Barrington Owen Igiehon as Isaac Cole

as Isaac Cole Jamie Flatters as Philip Bosinney

How many episodes are in The Forsytes? PBS The Forsytes will have 6 episodes that are all written by Debbie Horsfield. Stay tuned for the official release schedule!

Will there be The Forsytes season 2? PBS The Forsytes season 2 is already filming! I hope the second season includes plenty of parties, like this image above. I'm simply a sucker for a good dance scene.

Is The Forsyte Saga on PBS a MASTERPIECE? PBS Yep, The Forsytes is going to be a PBS Masterpiece Classic period drama.

Where does The Forsytes film? PBS The Forsytes filmed around Wales and Italy and at The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol, England.

Your First Look At 'The Forsytes' Before It Hits PBS PBS Oh to be kissing someone on a gorgeous European bridge. I'm swooning.

PBS I'm already obsessed with the color palette and texture in the show. TBH, this is me looking at the Starbucks fall menu.

PBS Like, look at this costume! I'd wear that vest today.

PBS Honestly, when I saw this picture, my first genuine thought was "A new bombshell has entered the villa."

PBS Good period dramas always have the tension between romance and duty (as previously mentioned) but they also have some scheming. Hey, all's fair in love and TV.

PBS No matter what, I have no doubt period drama lovers are about to find a brand new obsession with The Forsytes. Stay tuned for more news — including the official release date!

