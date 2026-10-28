The Gilded Age season 4 is coming to HBO this weekend on November 1. In addition to continuing the plot twists and cliffhangers at the end of season 3, we're in for some brand new adventures. Especially since there are some brand new cast members! Keep reading for a refresh on the newest additions to the story (and a breakdown of all the characters) before you press play on episode 1.

Here's the new and returning The Gilded Age season 4 cast, and everything else you need to know about the new season.

Who's in The Gilded Age season 4 cast? HBO The Gilded Age season 4 cast continues to grow, with Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Elizabeth Marvel, and Andrew Burnap joining the series. Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, and Jordan Donica return as our leads. Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Taylor Richardson, and Douglas Sills also star. And we're not done! Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Adrienne Warren, Bill Camp, and Phylicia Rashad are part of The Gilded Age cast too.

Where can I watch The Gilded Age season 4 release date? HBO The Gilded Age season 4 returns to HBO on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 9 PM. Thankfully we don't have to wait for the new year to get new episodes!

What is The Gilded Age season 4 about? Barbra Nitke / HBO Every character you know and love from the first three seasons are in for a new adventure. Bertha's finally made it in high society, but at a cost considering George has moved out (hopefully temporarily). Agnes van Rhijn has also totally lost her mind after losing her place as queen bee, while Ada is enjoying some of her newfound status and power. Marian is getting more involved in social work while also navigating her recovering relationship with Larry, and even though Peggy can't wait to get married, she can't seem to please her in-laws. The world continues to change while all these characters lives evolve, and I can't wait to see every moment.

How many episodes are in The Gilded Age season 4? HBO There will be eight episodes in The Gilded Age season 4. Here's the official episode release schedule: Season 4, Episode 1 premieres on HBO November 1, 2026

premieres on HBO November 1, 2026 Season 4, Episode 2 premieres on HBO November 8, 2026

premieres on HBO November 8, 2026 Season 4, Episode 3 premieres on HBO November 15, 2026

premieres on HBO November 15, 2026 Season 4, Episode 4 premieres on HBO November 22, 2026

premieres on HBO November 22, 2026 Season 4, Episode 5 premieres on HBO November 29, 2026

premieres on HBO November 29, 2026 Season 4, Episode 6 premieres on HBO December 6, 2026

premieres on HBO December 6, 2026 Season 4, Episode 7 premieres on HBO December 13, 2026

premieres on HBO December 13, 2026 Season 4, Episode 8 premieres on HBO December 20, 2026

Where was The Gilded Age season 4 filmed? HBO The Gilded Age season 4 filmed around New York City, Albany, and in Newport, Rhode Island.

Check out The Best Historical Books To Read While You Wait For The Gilded Age Season 4 for more inspiration!