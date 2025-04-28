Old habits are hard to give up, but we're fine knowing our fondness for rom-comnovels allows us to explore different genres that blend love stories with perilous journeys, mysteries, and more. For example, western books have been at the top of our minds because we've been dreaming about rugged cowboys and their soft hearts thanks to Cole Hauser's portrayal of Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone. And now we're dreaming about them even more because of Josh Duhamelas Staten in Ransom Canyon!

Giddy up and keep scrolling to discover the best western romance books that will fill the Ransom Canyon void in your life.

Amazon Riding the High by Paisley Hope Cole Ashby and Ginger Danforth are used to following protocol, but only one of them craves it. For Cole, nothing matters more than being the best interim sheriff Laurel Creek's ever had while raising his daughter. But Ginger's tired of living in her congressman father's shadow. To their initial dismay, the two end up unexpected married after a drunken night out leads to trading vows in a quirky chapel. But instead of thinking their worlds have fallen apart, Cole and Ginger decide their marriage is good for business. Cole will be seen as a "family man" while Ginger's father will continue to have the kind of image that easily gets him reelected. After all, it's not like Cole and Ginger could actually fall in love...right? The Paradise Problem , you'll love reading Riding the High ! If you love Christina Lauren's

Amazon Swift and Saddled by Lyla Sage Ada Hart has sworn off men after rebuilding her life post-divorce and career pivot. Not only is she "Ms. Independent," she's the sought-after new hire at a popular Wyoming ranch. It's a dream come true which is why she wastes no time celebrating at a bar that ends with her scrumptiously kissing a sexy stranger. To her dismay, that sexy stranger's name is Weston Ryder and he's her boss. Even though Weston's completely okay with it, Ada's trying to avoid him as much as possible. She doesn't have time to fall in love, especially with the person who's the reason her career is about to get the biggest boost ever.

Amazon Kit McBride Gets a Wife by Amy Barry Kit McBride's life takes on a new meaning when his sister decides she wants her brothers to get married. Her plan involves sharing interesting facts about them in The Matrimonial News in hopes that a few women will fall head over heels in love with them. In a strange turn of events, Maddy Mooney cosplays as the lonely widow she's been working for after the latter thinks it's a great idea to become a "mail-order bride." Of course it's by accident, but Kit McBride doesn't know this nor is he aware that Maddy's plan of making him fall in love with her will be set in motion the moment she sees him.

Amazon Talk Dirty, Cowboy by Elle Thorpe Bowen Barclay and Paisley Ackerly didn't meant to meet each other, but a video game brings them together anyway. Both are single parents, but Bowen's a widow with a failing career while Paisley's keeping secrets about her past. However, they're absolutely smitten with each other and the undeniable attraction that exists between them. The only things that may keep them apart are the publicity that follows Bowen and the things he'll learn about Paisley.

Amazon Live, Ranch, Love by Emma Lucy Rory Jones' heart is crushed when she catches her boyfriend cheating on her, so she escapes to the ranch in Colorado her great aunt left behind. She thinks she'll get over writer's block if she's able to renovate it which would also give her a boost of confidence. But head rancher Wyatt Hensley isn't easily convinced. For one, he's put everything into maintaining his position and refuses to hand it over. Secondly, he's not impressed by Rory's perceived flightiness. But a plan that works for both of them is develops which begins to smooth over quick first impressions. It's not like they're going to act on the desires building in their hearts.

Amazon Where Courage Calls by Janette Oak Beth Thatcher hasn't had to worry about much in life because her wealthy background has always shielded her from different things. But her aunt's daring career makes her willing to give up comfortable living in exchange to become a teacher in western Canada. Surprisingly, Beth's father isn't against her decision to leave home which gives her courage that she can do anything she puts her mind to. However, Coal Valley doesn't roll out the red carpet upon her arrival because the townspeople are now in the debt of the mining company. Also, Beth is faced with challenges when she realizes how poor of an education the children in her class have received and that there's an overall language barrier. Just when things couldn't get worse, Beth finds her heart torn between someone she's always known and a new face that's always there for her. Will she decide to stick to her resolves or will she quickly leave Coal Valley behind?

Amazon Lone Wolf in Lights by Stacey Kennedy Willow Quinn left Phoenix to become a bar owner in Montana with her friends and she's ready for whatever that brings. As far as she's concerned, it can't be worse than the life she's always known. But that's where she's wrong. Her bar, The Naked Moose, goes viral for all the wrong reasons and her only hope is bull rider Eli Cole. He believes "dating" each other will help smooth over her image in eyes of the townspeople, but he doesn't realize just how much Willow can't resist him.

Amazon Texas Destiny by Lorraine Heath Amelia Carson is a mail-order bride who's wondering what her new husband Dallas Leigh will be like. As her train comes to a stop in Fort Worth, Texas, she immediately perks up when she sees the man who's waiting for her. The problem is that it isn't Dallas, but his brother Houston. They set off on a long journey to Amelia's new home with Houston resolved to keep things amicable between he and his brother's new wife. But it's hard not to fall in love when you're in close proximity to someone and get to see what motivates and scares them.

Amazon Cross Cowboy by Elana Johnson Travis Cooper works at his family's ranch where being loud comes as easy to them as getting their many animals to listen. But a run-in with Shayla Nelson makes him reconsider running his mouth so mouth even though he knows he's her former best friend's ex. Travis also knows that the rivalry between his ex and Shayla isn't fair, seeing that the latter didn't actually do anything wrong. But a slippery slope exists between them because it seems like chaos follows them everywhere they go. It's just that Shayla can't help but fall for Travis even though she knows she probably shouldn't.

Amazon Heart and Hand by Rebel Carter Julie Baptiste is bored with living among New York's elite circle, so she makes the impulsive decision to become a mail-order bride in Gold Sky, Montana. However, she's promised to two men instead of one. Somehow, Forrest Wickes and his friend William Barnes have concluded they can't imagine life without each other, hence their desire to have a polyamorous relationship with a bride. Their hope is they'll be able to care for Julie while she also provides Gold Sky with a much-needed service. But, can the three of them peacefully live together?

Amazon Tempestby Beverly Johnson Tempest is yet another western romance book about a mail-order bride, but it begins with a twist. Regan Carmichael accidentally shoots Dr. Colton Lee — the man she's marrying — and wonders if it's a sign she's making the wrong decision. She knows Colton isn't interesting in loving her, but he doesn't know how strong-willed she is. To his surprise, Regan adapts to life in the Wyoming Territory and begins thawing the ice around his heart. He watches the way she boldly lives life while caring for his daughter and it makes him feel a passion he hasn't felt since his first wife died. It's enough to inspire him to risk everything to truly love Regan.

Amazon Trailblazerby Anna Schmidt Grace Rogers puts on her big girl pants and joins the Fred Harvey Company in Juniper, New Mexico to help save her family's farm. Though she wasn't planning on it, she finds herself enamored by Nick Hopkins. He's a cowboy who's marriage and family goals are the only things he cares about. Despite this, he and Grace find themselves in a predicament given her job's strict rules against marriage. They decide to pursue love on their terms, but don't anticipate that another man has his eyes on Grace. Unfortunately, he'll do whatever it takes to ruin what Nick has with her so he can have her to himself.

Amazon Forsaken Falls by Shirleen Davies Wyatt Jackson's licking the wounds of failure following his successful run as a solider, he hobbles towards Splendor, Montana to seek refuge in the care of someone he hasn't seen in a while. Then there's Nora Evans and her wandering spirit. Forced to move from place to place because her family won't claim her, she also finds herself living in the west. In her mind, being single and childless don't seem like a bad idea even if she's always thinking about a certain sexy individual named Wyatt. He and Nora have every reason to stay away from each other, but it's hard when the heart knows what it wants.

Amazon Brush Creek Cowboy by Liz Issacson Walker Thompson's been content working at the Brush Creek Horse Ranch while raising his young son Michael, but he secretly years for Tess Wagner. She's also a single parent who happens to work alongside him during the annual fall Heritage Festival and they've always kept things cordial. But right when Walker decides he wants to get to know her beyond a friendly level, Tess makes a heartbreaking confession that scares him away. He doesn't want to experience anymore hurt, but he can't help but imagine how sweet life will be if he and Tess give each other a chance.

