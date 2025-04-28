What's romance without steamy cowboys?
14 Western Romance Books To Fill The 'Ransom Canyon' Void
Old habits are hard to give up, but we're fine knowing our fondness for rom-comnovels allows us to explore different genres that blend love stories with perilous journeys, mysteries, and more. For example, western books have been at the top of our minds because we've been dreaming about rugged cowboys and their soft hearts thanks to Cole Hauser's portrayal of Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone. And now we're dreaming about them even more because of Josh Duhamelas Staten in Ransom Canyon!
Giddy up and keep scrolling to discover the best western romance books that will fill the Ransom Canyon void in your life.
Riding the High by Paisley Hope
Swift and Saddled by Lyla Sage
Ada Hart has sworn off men after rebuilding her life post-divorce and career pivot. Not only is she "Ms. Independent," she's the sought-after new hire at a popular Wyoming ranch. It's a dream come true which is why she wastes no time celebrating at a bar that ends with her scrumptiously kissing a sexy stranger. To her dismay, that sexy stranger's name is Weston Ryder and he's her boss.
Even though Weston's completely okay with it, Ada's trying to avoid him as much as possible. She doesn't have time to fall in love, especially with the person who's the reason her career is about to get the biggest boost ever.
Kit McBride Gets a Wife by Amy Barry
Kit McBride's life takes on a new meaning when his sister decides she wants her brothers to get married. Her plan involves sharing interesting facts about them in The Matrimonial News in hopes that a few women will fall head over heels in love with them.
In a strange turn of events, Maddy Mooney cosplays as the lonely widow she's been working for after the latter thinks it's a great idea to become a "mail-order bride." Of course it's by accident, but Kit McBride doesn't know this nor is he aware that Maddy's plan of making him fall in love with her will be set in motion the moment she sees him.
Talk Dirty, Cowboy by Elle Thorpe
Bowen Barclay and Paisley Ackerly didn't meant to meet each other, but a video game brings them together anyway. Both are single parents, but Bowen's a widow with a failing career while Paisley's keeping secrets about her past. However, they're absolutely smitten with each other and the undeniable attraction that exists between them. The only things that may keep them apart are the publicity that follows Bowen and the things he'll learn about Paisley.
Live, Ranch, Love by Emma Lucy
Rory Jones' heart is crushed when she catches her boyfriend cheating on her, so she escapes to the ranch in Colorado her great aunt left behind. She thinks she'll get over writer's block if she's able to renovate it which would also give her a boost of confidence. But head rancher Wyatt Hensley isn't easily convinced.
For one, he's put everything into maintaining his position and refuses to hand it over. Secondly, he's not impressed by Rory's perceived flightiness. But a plan that works for both of them is develops which begins to smooth over quick first impressions.
It's not like they're going to act on the desires building in their hearts.
Where Courage Calls by Janette Oak
Beth Thatcher hasn't had to worry about much in life because her wealthy background has always shielded her from different things. But her aunt's daring career makes her willing to give up comfortable living in exchange to become a teacher in western Canada. Surprisingly, Beth's father isn't against her decision to leave home which gives her courage that she can do anything she puts her mind to.
However, Coal Valley doesn't roll out the red carpet upon her arrival because the townspeople are now in the debt of the mining company. Also, Beth is faced with challenges when she realizes how poor of an education the children in her class have received and that there's an overall language barrier.
Just when things couldn't get worse, Beth finds her heart torn between someone she's always known and a new face that's always there for her. Will she decide to stick to her resolves or will she quickly leave Coal Valley behind?
Lone Wolf in Lights by Stacey Kennedy
Texas Destiny by Lorraine Heath
Amelia Carson is a mail-order bride who's wondering what her new husband Dallas Leigh will be like. As her train comes to a stop in Fort Worth, Texas, she immediately perks up when she sees the man who's waiting for her. The problem is that it isn't Dallas, but his brother Houston.
They set off on a long journey to Amelia's new home with Houston resolved to keep things amicable between he and his brother's new wife. But it's hard not to fall in love when you're in close proximity to someone and get to see what motivates and scares them.
Cross Cowboy by Elana Johnson
Travis Cooper works at his family's ranch where being loud comes as easy to them as getting their many animals to listen. But a run-in with Shayla Nelson makes him reconsider running his mouth so mouth even though he knows he's her former best friend's ex. Travis also knows that the rivalry between his ex and Shayla isn't fair, seeing that the latter didn't actually do anything wrong.
But a slippery slope exists between them because it seems like chaos follows them everywhere they go. It's just that Shayla can't help but fall for Travis even though she knows she probably shouldn't.
Heart and Hand by Rebel Carter
Tempestby Beverly Johnson
Trailblazerby Anna Schmidt
Grace Rogers puts on her big girl pants and joins the Fred Harvey Company in Juniper, New Mexico to help save her family's farm. Though she wasn't planning on it, she finds herself enamored by Nick Hopkins. He's a cowboy who's marriage and family goals are the only things he cares about. Despite this, he and Grace find themselves in a predicament given her job's strict rules against marriage.
They decide to pursue love on their terms, but don't anticipate that another man has his eyes on Grace. Unfortunately, he'll do whatever it takes to ruin what Nick has with her so he can have her to himself.
Forsaken Falls by Shirleen Davies
Wyatt Jackson's licking the wounds of failure following his successful run as a solider, he hobbles towards Splendor, Montana to seek refuge in the care of someone he hasn't seen in a while. Then there's Nora Evans and her wandering spirit.
Forced to move from place to place because her family won't claim her, she also finds herself living in the west. In her mind, being single and childless don't seem like a bad idea even if she's always thinking about a certain sexy individual named Wyatt.
He and Nora have every reason to stay away from each other, but it's hard when the heart knows what it wants.
Brush Creek Cowboy by Liz Issacson
Walker Thompson's been content working at the Brush Creek Horse Ranch while raising his young son Michael, but he secretly years for Tess Wagner. She's also a single parent who happens to work alongside him during the annual fall Heritage Festival and they've always kept things cordial.
But right when Walker decides he wants to get to know her beyond a friendly level, Tess makes a heartbreaking confession that scares him away. He doesn't want to experience anymore hurt, but he can't help but imagine how sweet life will be if he and Tess give each other a chance.
