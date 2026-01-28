Party Like Royalty With Top Recipes From "The Official Bridgerton Guide To Entertaining"

At this point, who doesn't want to live like royalty? Luckily, with these Bridgerton recipes, you can (all without buying a castle). Plus, with a new season on the horizon, it's officially time to up your hosting game and party like the Ton with utter grace and charm.

Complete with teas, finger sandwiches, and many more delicious shareable snacks, this peek at The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining by Emily Timberlake is a beautiful, fare-forward ode to the Regency era as imagined by Shonda Rhimes. It comes with tips for how to entertain guests who have differing tastes to recipes that'll satisfy any palette.

These Bridgerton recipes are especially amazing for brunch, which we highly recommend hosting once Season 4 hits Netflix on January 29. Don't skip the Regencycore cocktails, either.

Discover our favorite Bridgerton recipes from The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining below!

London Fog Lattes Reprinted from The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining. © 2023 by Netflix. Published by Random House Worlds, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Don't be discouraged by the name of this warm drink. It's really meant to counter dreary morning moods with a sweet blend of vanilla bean, milk, honey and sugar. Ingredients: 1 cup

2 Earl Grey tea bags

¾ cup milk

2-3 tablespoons Vanilla Bean–Honey Syrup (recipe below) Instructions: In a small teakettle or saucepan over medium heat, bring the water to a boil. Remove from the heat and pour the boiling water into a large mug. Add the Earl Grey tea bags and steep for 5 minutes. While the tea steeps, in a small saucepan over medium heat, warm the milk until it is hot and steamy, about 3 minutes. Once the tea has steeped for 5 minutes, remove the tea bags and discard. When the milk is hot, tip the milk to one side of the sauce­pan and froth it using a milk frother or by whisking it vigor­ously until it has doubled in size. Stir the vanilla-honey syrup into the hot tea, then pour the frothed milk into the tea and spoon any remaining milk froth on top. Serve immediately. Vanilla Bean-Honey Syrup Ingredients: 1⁄3 cup

1⁄3 cup

2⁄3 cup

½ vanilla bean, split with seeds scraped Instructions: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the sugar, honey, and water. Bring to a simmer, 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently to help the sugar and honey melt evenly. Remove from the heat and add the vanilla bean and seeds. Stir to combine, then let cool to room temperature. Transfer the syrup into a glass jar. Use immediately or store in the refrigerator for up to one month.

Assorted Tea Sandwiches Reprinted from The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining. © 2023 by Netflix. Published by Random House Worlds, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Take a cute from Kate Bridgerton and allow these assorted tea sandwiches to hold you over until dinnertime. Cucumber + Radish with Chaat Masala Whipped Butter Ingredients: 3/4 cup unsalted whipped butter, at room temperature

1 tablespoon chaat masala, plus additional to taste

Kosher salt

8 thin slices whole-grain sandwich bread, crusts removed

2 large Persian cucumbers, sliced into very thin rounds (about 1 1⁄3 cups)

6 radishes, sliced into very thin rounds (about 1 1⁄3 cups) Instructions: In a large bowl, combine the whipped butter and chaat masala and stir until well combined and smooth. Season to taste with more chaat masala and/or salt. Spread a slightly heaping tablespoon of butter onto a bread slice, then layer alternating and overlapping cucumber and radish slices on top of the butter. Use a serrated knife to cut each open-faced sandwich in half diagonally. Transfer to a platter and serve. Curried Chicken Salad Ingredients: 2 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts (about 1½ pounds)

1 1/2 teaspoons unrefined virgin coconut oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1⁄3 cup mayonnaise

1⁄3 cup whole milk thick Indian-style yogurt (see Cook’s Note below)

3 tablespoons spicy or hot mango chutney

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon Madras curry powder

1/2 cup finely diced celery

1⁄3 cup sliced green onions

1/4 cup coarsely chopped roasted salted cashews

1/2 cup small seedless black grapes, quartered

16 thin fruit-and-nut sandwich bread slices (or substitute thinly sliced brioche), crusts removed Instructions: Preheat the oven to 375°F / 190°C. Place the chicken breasts on a sheet pan, rub the skin with the coconut oil, and sprinkle liberally with salt and pepper. Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of one of the chicken breasts registers 165°F / 75°C, about 30 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and cool until the chicken is warm but no longer steaming hot, about 30 minutes. Remove the skin and bones, then finely dice the meat. Transfer the chicken to a bowl and chill in the refrigerator until completely cooled. Alternatively, you can use 3 cups / 450g of diced precooked chicken. In a medium bowl, combine the mayonnaise, yogurt, mango chutney, and curry powder. Whisk to combine, then stir in the chilled chicken, celery, green onions, and cashews. Fold in the grapes and season with additional salt and pepper. Divide the chicken salad among eight bread slices. Spread the chicken salad out to cover the bread completely, then top with eight additional bread slices. Use a serrated knife to cut each sandwich in half diagonally or cut into quarters. Transfer to a platter and serve. Smoked Salmon with Cilantro and Peanut Chutney Ingredients: 1/4 cup raw shelled peanuts

1 large bunch cilantro (about 2½ ounces), tough lower stems discarded and leaves and soft stems coarsely chopped (about 2 packed cups)

1 garlic clove, finely grated

1 green bird’s-eye chile, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, plus additional to taste

2 tablespoons water, plus additional as needed

Pinch of sugar (optional)

Kosher salt

16 thin white or wheat sandwich bread slices, crusts removed

4 ounces whipped cream cheese

8 ounces smoked salmon Instructions: In a small skillet over medium heat, lightly toast the peanuts until browned in spots, 6 to 8 minutes, shaking the skillet occasionally.Transfer to a small bowl and cool completely. In a blender, combine the cooled peanuts, cilantro, garlic, chile, lime juice, water, sugar (if using), anda large pinch of salt. Blend until smooth, stopping and giving the ingredients a good stir every now and then. The chutney will be thick, but you can add a small splash of additional water to help move things along in the blender. Transfer to a small bowl and season with more salt and lime juice, if desired.Cut each bread slice in half to make two rectangles. Spread half a tablespoon of whipped cream cheese onto one of the bread slices, then swirl 1 teaspoon of the chutney into the cream cheese. Top with a layer of smoked salmon (about ½ ounce), then top with a second bread slice. Repeat to make sixteen tea sandwiches total. Transfer to a platter and serve. Store any leftover cilantro and peanut chutney in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.Cook’s Note: Indian-style yogurt is available at Indian grocery stores. If you cannot find it, substitute a one-to-one mixture of plain Greek-style yogurt and plain American-style yogurt.

Miniature Pommes Anna Reprinted from The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining. © 2023 by Netflix. Published by Random House Worlds, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Ingredients: 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus additional for greasing

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary leaves

2 garlic cloves, finely grated

1 1/2 pounds baby Dutch yellow potatoes (12 to 16 total, each no wider than 1½ inches)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 ounces Gruyère cheese, finely grated (about 2 cups)

1 tablespoon thinly sliced chives Instructions: Preheat the oven to 350°F / 175°C. Generously butter a 12-cup muffin pan and set aside. In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the butter, chopped rosemary, and grated garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the butter is melted and just starting to bubble around the edges of the saucepan, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside. Using a mandoline, slice each potato crosswise into very thin rounds (about 1/16 inch thick). Transfer into a large bowl, season with salt and pepper, then drizzle with the butter mixture. Toss well to coat. Place one potato slice in the center of each muffin cup. Arrange a slightly overlapping layer of additional potato slices on top of the single potato slice, working in a circular pattern. This layer will become the top of the pommes Anna, so take your time to make sure that it looks nice and neat. Scatter a quarter of the grated Gruyère on top of the potatoes, then top with another layer of potato slices and another quarter of the cheese. Repeat this layering process two additional times. After the last layer of cheese, top each cup with a final layer of potato slices using up whatever slices are still left. When the muffin cups are filled, use the back of a small measuring cup to press down on the potato stacks so that they are flat on top and compact. Cover the muffin pan tightly with aluminum foil and place the muffin pan on a baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove the foil (reserve to use later in this recipe) and cook, uncovered, until the potatoes are fork-tender and the tops are starting to brown around the edges, about 25 additional minutes. Place the muffin pan on a wire rack to cool for 15 minutes. Use a small offset spatula to immediately loosen the sides of each cup. Increase the oven temperature to 450°F / 230°C. Let the baking sheet cool, then line with the reserved foil. Use a small offset spatula to loosen the sides of each cup again, then invert the muffin pan onto the foil-lined baking sheet, banging the pan down on the baking sheet several times to loosen the potatoes. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the bottoms of the potato stacks are golden brown in spots. Remove from the oven and use two small flat spatulas to carefully flip each potato stack over. Return to the oven and bake until the potato stacks are golden brown and crispy all over, about 10 additional minutes, paying close attention to the bottom of the stacks (those will become the top of the pommes Anna for serving). Cool on the hot baking sheet for 5 minutes. Flip over each pommes Anna so that the bottom is now the top, garnish with sliced chives, transfer to a platter, and serve

Buy 'The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining' For More Recipes Amazon The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining Whatever secrets are revealed between you and are guests shall remain in your inspired space. Just don't forget to take a page or two from The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining to create a memorable ambiance and delicious recipes!

Featured image reprinted from The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining. © 2023 by Netflix. Published by Random House Worlds, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.



