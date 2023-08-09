The Home Edit x Ruggable Rugs Have The Pop Of Color Your Home's Been Craving
Ruggable has one-upped their already amazing home decor collabs with a brand-new one from The Home Edit. Each of the 10 featured rug designs (eight area rugs of varying sizes, one doormat, and one bath mat) is flooded with the vibrant colors of the rainbow, infusing your space with a playful aura. Each piece is still subdued enough to suit a more mature style, but we simply can't take our eyes off the multicolored mats! Here are our fave color-drenched picks from the Ruggable x The Home Edit collection to shop today.
Our Favorite Rugs From The Home Edit x Ruggable Collab
The Home Edit Marlowe Ivory Rainbow 5'x7' Area Rug ($279)
The rainbow border on this cushy rug is the perfect frame for a coffee table or communal dining table!
The Home Edit Joanna Ivory Rainbow 5'x7' Area Rug ($279)
This rug plays at checkered patternsfor a totally on-trend addition to your floor space.
The Home Edit Clea Ivory & Black 5'x7' Area Rug ($279)
For those who lean minimalistic, this black-and-white area rug will do the trick. Available in dimensions from 2'x3 to 10x14', there's a size for everyone.
The Home Edit Wavy Rainbow Bath Mat 2-Piece System ($149)
Make stepping out of the shower more joyful with the shades of the rainbow. Squiggly design is so in right now, so if you're one to stay up with trends, this bathmat is a must-have.
The Home Edit Sutton Moss Green & Blue 5'x7' Area Rug ($279)
Did someone say cottagecore? This rug is crafted with deep green and light blue colors to form a delightful gingham pattern, sure to suit any interior.
The Home Edit Stella Ivory Rainbow 5'x7' Area Rug ($279)
If you love color, but don't love *too* much color, this striped area rug emits a chilled-out range of shades – only noticeable to guests who are really looking closely.
The Home Edit Joanna Ivory Pop 5'x7" Area Rug ($279)
Whether placed in your living room or the kiddo's nursery, this precious rug perfectly balances neutral hues.
