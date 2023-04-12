The Barbie x Ruggable Collab Is Bringing The Signature Pink Right To Your Door
Your home just got Barbie-fied, thanks to the new Barbie x Ruggable collaboration: The Dreamhouse Collection. With six rug designs, Ruggable brings an air of pure fun to your interiors. The collab calls upon styles like art deco, post-modern pop, and Palm Springs aesthetics. Each rug, available for purchase on Ruggable.com, brings a youthful air to any and all of your rooms. Take a peek and shop the collection to make all of your Malibu Barbie dreams come true!
Image via Ruggable
Barbie's Dreamhouse defied tradition for women in the home, always standing for independence for women throughout history. The Ruggable collection doesn't shy away from breaking the status-quo with bold, feminine color palettes.
About The Barbie x Ruggable Rugs Collection
Image via Ruggable
"We are thrilled to partner with Barbie, an iconic brand that has been an empowering figure for generations," says Jeneva Bell, Founder and President of Ruggable. "Barbie is so much more than just a doll; she embodies independence, authenticity, and the limitless potential of imagination. At Ruggable, we believe in creating products that not only bring joy and beauty into our homes, but also allow us to live life our way. Through our collaboration with Barbie, we bring her timeless style and irreverent spirit into our designs, sharing unique and playful pieces that will evoke fond memories for people of all ages."
Image via Ruggable
Barbie Pink Ombré Premium Rug ($159+)
If you're a sucker for a good gradient, this pink and white design is perfect for your home. Each rug included in the Barbie x Ruggable collaboration comes in a range of different dimensions, so they can fit your space without worry.
Image via Ruggable
Barbie Paradise Ivory & Gold Premium Rug ($159+)
This design is channeling Malibu Barbie, and we're here for it. Especially since summer is coming up, one way to bring the warm weather vibes inside is with this easy-to-style rug!
Image via Ruggable
Barbie Fuchsia & Light Pink Doormats ($80+)
Make your guests feel like they're stepping into Barbie's Dreamhouse every time they come over with this bright eponymous doormat design. You can pick these welcome pieces up with or without a weatherproof cover.
Image via Ruggable
Barbie Dreamworld Paradise Ivory & Pink Premium Rug ($159+)
Accessorize your dining room with this neutral shade that's perfectly adorned with pops of pink – it's how Barbie would want it!
Image via Ruggable
Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Premium Rug ($159+)
For a bold addition, reach for this playful black and white chevron pattern. It's sure to amp up any kitchen or entryway with it's eye-catching design.
Header image via Ruggable
