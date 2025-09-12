'The Hunting Wives' Season 2 Is Officially Coming To Netflix! Here's What You Need To Know.

The fact that The Hunting Wives is currently number one on Netflix's Top 10 list just proves how much viewers love a scandalous, absolutely insane drama. The story, based on the book by May Cobb, follows Sophie (Brittany Snow), who moves from Massachusetts to Texas and joins the ranks of Southern housewives — and their secrets. The book adaptation is generating some serious buzz, and even though it just dropped on July 21, we're hoping The Hunting Wives season 2 will be on its way soon.

Here's everything you need to know about a potential The Hunting Wives season 2 on Netflix.

Is there a sequel to The Hunting Wives? Yes, Netflix officially renewed The Hunting Wives for season 2 on September 12, 2025! “We’re feeling hopeful,” Brittany Snow told Deadline before the renewal was announced. (And she was hopeful for good reason!). The Netflix is so popular that tons of fans are thrilled to see a second installment. And considering the series made some serious changes from the original material, it sets up a second season perfectly (if I do say so myself). “I think the nerves come from, for me, really wanting this to go for a second season,” Malin Åkerman told Decider. “I love everybody that I got to work with and it would be a dream come true to go again. So my nerves are around the fact that I just want and wish for everyone to love it so much that we get another season.” Deadline reports the show was labeled as a season 1 instead of a limited series, and that the cast had an option to return. “I think the end is really interesting, and I know that we would deal with it in season 2,” Brittany Snow also told Collider. “There are a lot of questions that didn’t get answered because Rebecca wants to answer them in the next season if we get one.”

How many episodes are in The Hunting Wives? Lionsgate The Hunting Wives season 1 has 8 episodes, so season 2 will probably have the same amount. Here's the full episode list so far: Season 1, Episode 1 "Strange and Unfamiliar Places" premiered on Netflix July 21, 2025

Who's in The Hunting Wives cast? Lionsgate The Hunting Wives cast includes a Pitch Perfect fave, and some other incredible stars: Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil

What's The Hunting Wives about? Lionsgate After Sophie moves to Texas and becomes part of the socialite scene, she gets to know the community around her — and then becomes the prime suspect when a teenage girl is murdered. The show has everyone talking, not just because of its mystery, but because of how steamy it is. "It’s so fun, and juicy and sexy. Everyone is behaving so badly," Rebecca Cutter (creator and showrunner) told the New York Post. "I wanted to do an exploration of women behaving badly, unapologetic sexual conquest running rampant, and just something fun."



Where did they film The Hunting Wives? Lionsgate The Hunting Wives was filmed near Charlotte, North Carolina from March until June 2024.

Do we find out who killed Abby in The Hunting Wives? Lionsgate Yes, the show finally reveals who killed Abby after Sophie's framed for the murder. The entire time, Margo was behind everything. Margo is secretly hooking up with Abby's boyfriend Brad, and she also secretly got an abortion. And her biggest problem? Abby knows about the abortion and is planning to spill the beans, ruining Margo's reputation and her husband's anti-abortion campaign. So Margo kills her.

Is The Hunting Wives based on a true story? Lionsgate The Hunting Wives — both the book and the show — aren't based on real murders, but author May Cobb did draw from her experience in Texas, and some of the people she met.

