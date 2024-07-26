5 Movies On Netflix We Can't Wait To Watch This Weekend
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
No matter how exhausted I am when Saturday morning rolls around, I know one thing that'll entertain me and give me rest: watching movies on Netflix. The latest heat wavedoesn't make me want to spend any time outside this weekend, and based on what I've seen, I'm willing to have my own mini movie marathon instead.
For the most part I want to binge watch new movies I haven't seen — think Find Me Falling — but I also have my heart set on a nostalgic '80s movie. Here's a hint: it involves the first appropriate club at school that made me wish I wasn't born in the '90s.
If you're not a fan of feeling hot and sticky like me this weekend, here's the top 5 Netflix movies you should watch!
Jaap Buitendijk/Sony
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Currently #1 Movie On Netflix)
Ghostbusters is a classic movie from the '80s that all generations can enjoy. It's got spooky spectors that have a twisted sense of humor or are downright evil. Also, it's hard not to sing "Who ya gonna call?" at the top of your lungs.
I'm really excited to watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire because our beloved Ray Stantz (Dan Akroyd), Dr. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) make an appearance in it! Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd) also play an integral role in this new plot.
The Ghostbusters not only have to deal with a fiendish ghost, but a Mayor who has a vendetta against them. Through no fault of their own, the fiendish ghost begins creating chaos in New York after being released from his bronze prison. The fact it's currently #1 on Netflix right now makes me believe it's a must-see!
Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
I grew up watching the Beverly Hills Cop franchise so I'm really excited to see Eddie Murphy take on his Axel Foley persona again. In Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, he's being watched carefully because of his unorthodox methods. However, things take a huge turn for the worst when he receives word his daughter's in grave danger since she's representing a client being framed for the murder of a cop.
Whatever happens next will likely be hilariously action-packed and I want in on all of it!
Pavlos Vrionides/Netflix
Find Me Falling
Ana Carballosa/Netflix
Atlas
Universal Pictures/IMDb
The Breakfast Club
- Molly Ringwald as Claire Standish, the popular girl
- Judd Nelson as John Bender, the 'bad boy'
- Anthony Michael Hall, the super smart kid
- Emilio Estevez as Andrew Clark, the star athlete
- Ally Sheedy as Allison Reynolds, the 'weird girl' who actually didn't have detention, but was bored
They confront their own biases about each other and themselves before ditching the labels placed on them. The Breakfast Club does such a great job of showing what happens when social circles and expectations are removed so it'll always be one of the comfort movies I watch on the weekend.
Which Netflix movies will you dive into this weekend?
Header images via Netflix & Sony
