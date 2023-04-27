It’s The Jonas Brothers' World, And We’re Just Living In It
Is it just me, or have the Jonas Brothers taken over your FYP, too? The brothers had a hold on my nostalgic heart from the moment I first heard their hit song "Year 3000" (which by the way, was actually a cover from British band called Busted), and they haven’t lost it since. The iconic trio got back together in 2019, so the Gen Z world gets to fall in love with the JoBros and all their antics alongside the rest of us. The Jonas Brothers’ next album, The Album, officially releases on May 12, and we can officially confirm that their PR team is working over time.
While Taylor Swift is killing it (per usual) on the Eras Tour, the Jonas Brothers are seemingly creating their own era...online. I’ve seen the boys on pretty much every influencers page (some of whom I just recently learned about), along with special performances at the most unlikely locations.
Back in February, the Jonas Brothers gifted influencers round trip flights to their Vegas show at Dolby Live. TikTok’s favorite and most adorable couple, Bru and Anna, made an exciting appearance and celebrated with a fun vlog.
The most recent internet spotting has been in Drew Afualo’s video, aka the Queen of calling out misogynistic men on TikTok, when she claimed she was responsible for a billion streams of their latest hit, "Waffle House."
Then the Jo Bros made it onto Max Balegde’s account, with the trio singing the chorus to "Waffle House" in the best way possible.
It doesn’t just stop at influencer trips though, as the Jonas Brothers were invited on stage to sing at Lewis Capaldi’s show at Radio City Music Hall in New York earlier this month. They sang "Lovebug," and to be honest…we haven’t been the same since that song was released in 2008. True Jonas Brothers fans know the pure fireworks *that* guitar solo brings.
In between social media guest spots and surprise stage appearances, the band also underwent a residency on Broadway for five nights, will be performing at Yankee Stadium in August, and just announced that they will be making an appearance on Good Morning America during the first NFL draft. We’re just surprised that the Jonas Brothers aren’t saying SOS by now and heading to bed for a long and well-deserved nap. Keep the album promo content coming, boys!
