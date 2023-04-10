The Jonas Brothers Took The Stage At SNL This Weekend
IRL brothers (and boy band legends) Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas joined the SNL family this past Saturday for a series of skits, songs, and a brand new single. 👀
The Jonas Brothers debuted their newest song, “Waffle House” during the onstage musical performance, which is definitely a win for all of us longtime fans.
Though their music was certainly a highlight, our favorite 2010s boy band weren’t afraid to show off their kickin’ moves. The group danced alongside the infamous Salley O’Malley (Molly Shannon), SNL’s most colorful, 50-year-old dancer.
Their return to SNL follows the release of the group’s latest album, cleverly titled “The Album,” and their reunion tour in 2021 and 2022.
The band broke up in 2013, allowing each of the brothers to pursue life as solo artists. While Kevin stepped back from music, Nick continued releasing music on his own and Joe created his own band, DNCE. Though DNCE never formally broke up, and even had a brief reunion in 2022, Joe’s seemingly shifted all of his energy into the Jonas Brothers.
The band’s hiatus also left room for the brothers to pursue life outside of music. Kevin and his wife Danielle (who wed in 2009) have since had two daughters, Alena Rose (9) and Valentina Angelina (6). Nick also found love, marrying Indian actress Priyanka Chopra in 2018, and entering parenthood through daughter Malti Marie in 2022. In 2019, Joe married Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, and the couple has welcomed two children, Willa in 2020 and a daughter in 2022, whose name has not been disclosed.
As OG JoBros fans, we love watching the group grow both professionally and personally, and cannot wait for what’s to come.
Photo Courtesy of Will Heath/NBC
