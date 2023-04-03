Here's Every Surprise Song From Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
From announcing her tenth album Midnights during an acceptance speech to breaking ticket-selling records to gearing up for her feature film directorial debut, Taylor Swift continues to surprise us. And that includes her Eras Tour, which kicked off in Glendale, Arizona on March 17.
She's wrapped up three weekends of her tour, most recently performing in Arlington, TX. At one of her Texas shows, she surprised the audience by swapping a song on the setlist for something she had never performed live. "You think you can just go online, you think you can just scroll and know the setlist, you think you can just come prepared," she said onstage. "Let it be said about the Eras Tour: we're tricksy."
In addition to her self-proclaimed "setlist hi-jinx," every night of the tour will see two surprise songs. Which means that even if your favorite song didn't make the original setlist, you might still get to hear it (even if you're streaming the concert on TikTok).
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Surprise Songs
- Glendale, AZ on March 17: "mirrorball" and "Tim McGraw"
- Glendale, AZ on March 18: "State of Grace" and "this is me trying"
- Las Vegas, NV on March 24: "Our Song" and "Snow on the Beach"
- Las Vegas, NV on March 25: "cowboy like me" with Marcus Mumford and "White Horse"
- Arlington, TX on March 31: "Sad Beautiful Tragic" and "Ours"
- Arlington, TX on April 1: "Death By a Thousand Cuts" and "Clean"
- Arlington, TX on April 2: "Jump Then Fall" and "The Lucky One"
