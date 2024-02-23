Blake Lively & Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline Is Total Goals
Move aside Travis Kelce, because Blake Lively & Taylor Swift’s friendship is the true love story here (music reference intended). The duo have been inseparable for years, with Lively being a constant in the Midnights singer's iconic girl squads over the years, just like Selena Gomez and Emma Stone!
Lively and Swift go as far back as 2015, which makes their most recent paparazzi snaps at the 2024 Super Bowl all the more nostalgic. The Gossip Girl star was photographed in the VIP area with Swift the entire game — looking as stylish as ever — but how did they end up there? We did some *very* necessary research on their relationship so you don’t have to.
Blake Lively & Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline
December 6, 2015 – Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Spotted on a Theme Park Outing
After Blake Lively posted a star-studded pic for a L’Oréal campaign in September 2015, Lively and Swift's connection began with some rumored shade about Swift’s latest hit: "Bad Blood" from 1989. Per E! News, the since-deleted post said "...soooo, turns out this WASN'T a video shoot for John Legend's cover of Bad Blood @lorealparisofficial blew it out for this one. My #pinkobsession is exposed now Ok your turn. I won't tell!"However, the beef rumors were squashed when Lively confirmed she's a total Swiftie, joking that she has a “Taylor Swift Please Be My Wife Voo Doo Doll.” The duo then met up in Queensland, Australia at the Warner Bros. Movie World Gold Coast Theme Park. Here’s the adorable photos to prove it!
July 4, 2016 – Blake Lively Attends Taylor Swift’s July 4th PartyThere’s nothing like a Taylor Swift party — and her annual Fourth of July parties (which she brought back in 2023 thank goodness) were one for the Instagram books. In 2016, the crew celebrated the American holiday back when Swift and Tom Hiddleston were an item (AKA before Reputation gave us "Getaway Car"). How could anyone forget that iconic couple?
November 10, 2017– Blake Lively’s Daughter Is Featured On Reputation
Speaking of Reputation — Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous” (circa November 2017 when the album dropped) features one of Blake Lively’s kids talking! The A Simple Favoractress was spotted jumping for joy with her hubby, Ryan Reynolds, when they heard their daughter’s voice being played at Taylor Swift’s concert.
December 13, 2019 – Blake Lively Attends Taylor Swift’s 30th Birthday
Reynolds and Lively also made an appearance at the Red singer's 30th birthday — a celebration that flooded our socials — and they were having a good ‘ol time. "Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind," Taylor Swift says in her Instagram caption, "I just..seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*"
July 24, 2020 – Taylor Swift Includes Blake Lively’s Kids' Names On Folklore
In July 2020, Taylor Swift dropped a track named “Betty” (featured on Folklore) which includes a nod to her famous friend’s children: James, Inez, and Betty. In addition to the subject of the song, Swift sings, “You heard the rumors from Inez / You can't believe a word she says" and “She said ‘James, get in, let's drive.’” We hadn't known Blake Lively's third baby name until then, which is also why Swifties think Lively's fourth baby could be named Daisy Mae — the name mentioned on Midnights!
December 13, 2020 — Blake Lively Celebrates Taylor Swift's Birthday
Lively referenced Evermore in her December 2020 birthday post for Swift. "There was happiness because of you," she says. "Happy happy birthday. Thank you for#Evermore. Absolutely nothing better than getting presents on other people’s birthdays. love you.” If that isn’t friendship goals, we don’t know what is.
November 15, 2021 – Blake Lively Directs Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” Music Video
In 2021, Blake Lively directed the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video (which is arguably one of Swift’s best ones yet). "Not a lot going on at the moment," Lively jokes in an Instagram post from set.
"The reddest video EVER is out now," Taylor Swift says in her official Twitter announcement. "Directed by Blake Lively who SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake.” The video dropped on November 15, 2021 and was actually Lively’s directorial debut.
December 2, 2023 – Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Attend The Renaissance Tour Film Premiere
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively bonded over the one person that makes everyone starstruck: Beyoncé. During the Renaissance Tour film premiere, Lively took backstage pictures with the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer herself and posted a sweet sentiment about lifting each other, as women, up.
"When I grew up, women were always pit against one another," Lively says on Instagram. "It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception. Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing. All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all."
December 17, 2023 — Blake Lively Posts For Taylor Swift's Birthday
A short few weeks later, Lively then shared the cutest photos from Taylors 34th birthday bash with the caption, “Somehow, she’s even better in real life. Happy, happy birthday to the one and only.” In case anyone can’t attend the next Taylor Swift birthday party, we’d be happy to step in!
February 11, 2024 – Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Watch The Super Bowl From The VIP Box
The Betty Buzz founder joined Taylor Swift for multiple games during the NFL season, including the 2024 Super Bowl. The duo cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs — and Taylor’s new NFL BF Travis Kelce. We love an old fashioned girls' night out, and according to Lively in an Instagram post, she left her kids for the “first time ever” for the game!
