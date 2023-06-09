ICYMI: Madonna, Niall Horan, Rosalia And Others Released New Music Today
The music gods and goddesses have blessed us once again! Some of the biggest artists in the industry are releasing new music today, so be ready to update your playlist ASAP. Whether you’re a pop icon stan or live for chill indie vibes, you’ll discover some incredible new songs to blast all summer long.
Keep your playlists updated with this list of new releases:
New Song Releases
“Pretty Devil” by Alessandra
The Eurovision talent is giving us all of the pop vibes with her latest release.
“Tuya” by Rosalia
The Latin pop sensation is *finally* releasing her highly-anticipated next single, “Tuya.”
“Snow Angel” by Renee Rapp
TikTok is obsessed with Renee Rapp, and for good reason. The Broadway and TV actress is also a talented singer, and is releasing her first song ahead of her upcoming album release.
“Angel” by PinkPantheress
Who doesn’t love a little Barbie magic? Ahead of the film’s July release date, we’re getting tons of music from the movie, and we’re certainly not mad about it.
“Vulgar” by Sam Smith and Madonna
Get ready for your night out with this fiery single. 🔥
“Out of Time” by Slayyyter
It’s been a long time since Slayyyter released something new, and fans are stoked for this one.
“Cheat” by Mahalia (feat. JoJo)
Need a new song for the summer? This one is totally giving Hot Girl Summer vibes.
“Take Two” by BTS
The international-sensations are returning to the spotlight with “Take Two,” and fans are *already* obsessed.
“Take Me Out” by Carrie Underwood
Our favorite blonde country bombshell is back with this single.
“Who Told U” by J Hus (feat. Drake)
Add some afrobeats to your playlist with this insane collab.
“Texas” by Jessie Murph (feat. Maren Morris)
We love this pop x country crossover, and we know you will too.
“Red Flag Collector” by Kelly Clarkson
First of all, this cover art is simply TDF. Kelly Clarkson always knows how to deliver, so you already know this song will be amazing.
“Where You Want” by Riton (feat. David Guetta and Jo'zzy)
You’ll be dancing all night long to this new single.
New Album Releases
“The Age of Pleasure” by Janelle Monáe
“We’ve been waiting for this one…Turn it up!”
"Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever)" by Noah Kahan
We can hear the TikToks already...
“Paranoia, Angels, True Love” by Christine and the Queens
This album has been deemed a “grief stricken masterpiece” by The Guardian, so grab the tissues. 🥲
“Lost at Sea” by Rob Grant
His debut album, Grant never intended to even step foot in a recording studio. Luckily he did, and now we have a beautiful collection of songs between Grant and his daughter, Lana Del Ray.
“Guy” by Jayda G
“Guy” is a blend of storytelling and the African American experience, and even features archival recordings of Jayda G’s dad. We can't wait to give it a listen.
“Fountain Baby” by Amaarae
Amaarae’s unique pop style shines in this album, and you should definitely give it a listen.
“The Show” by Niall Horan
Horan’s third solo album, the former One Direction member has made a successful career on his own, and his latest album certainly won't disappoint.
“is nothing sacred?” by Jeremy Zucker
This indie-pop artist delivered an amazing album, and certainly one we’ll be adding to all of our playlists.
Our ears are already buzzing with excitement for these new releases! Which one will you be playing on repeat this weekend? Let us know!
