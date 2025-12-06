BritBox's New True Crime Period Drama Will Fill 'The Crown' Void In Your Life

TV changed for me forever when The Crown premiered. Not only did it further solidify Netflix as a permanent competitor in the television space, but it also is a foundational title when it comes to biopics. The series wrapped in 2024, and if there's a The Crown-shaped hole in your life these days, then I have the perfect show for you: BritBox and ITV's new series The Lady! It follows Jane Andrews, who was a dresser for Sarah Ferguson in Buckingham Palace...before she was convicted of murder.

Here's all the info you need to know. Keep reading for everything we know about The Lady, coming to BritBox and ITV in 2026.

What is the four part drama The Lady? ITV/BritBox The Lady is a new drama coming to ITV and BritBox in 2026. It will follow "the rise and fall of former royal aide Jane Andrews," according to an official logline.

Is The Lady a new drama about Jane Andrews? ITV/BritBox Yes, The Lady chronicles the story of Jane Andrews, who was the dresser for Sarah Ferguson before (spoiler!!) Jane was convicted of murdering her partner Tom Cressman in 2001.

Where can I watch The Lady? ITV/BritBox You can stream The Lady on BritBox this spring. Stay tuned for the official release date and episode schedule!

Who's in The Lady cast? ITV/BritBox The cast of The Lady includes: Mia McKenna-Bruce as Jane Andrews

as Jane Andrews Natalie Dormer as Sarah Ferguson

as Sarah Ferguson Ed Speelers as Thomas Cressman

as Thomas Cressman Philip Glenister

Claire Skinner

Laura Aikman

Ophelia Lovibond

Mark Stanley

Daniel Ryan

Sean Teale

Where was The Lady filmed? ITV/BritBox The Lady was filmed in London during the spring, and filmed in Hampstead at the end of April 2025.

