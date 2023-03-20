"The Crown" Season 6 Found William And Kate's Doppelgängers
If you want a behind the scenes look at any pop culture obsession, just open TikTok. From first looks at Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka to Taylor Swift’s entire Eras Tour, TikTok is definitely a go-to for information and celebrity buzz. (Follow ours here!) Recently, videos of the newest season of Netflix’s The Crown circulated for one simple reason: the casting is once again spot on with jaw-dropping doppelgängers.
After a pretty buzzy year in relation to all things royal (we’re looking at you Harry & Meghan), The Crown started filming its final season. In line with its previous seasons, the show cast actors that look eerily similar to their IRL counterparts. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new season and the best reactions to our new William and Kate (played by newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, respectively).
Will there be a season 6 of The Crown?
Yes, there will be a sixth season of The Crown, bringing the royal family into the 2000s.
Who are the new cast members for The Crown Season 6?
Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey will play the college-aged Kate and William, while Rufus Kampa will play a teenage William. All three are new to television, and we can't wait to see them on our screens. They join Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Dominic West as (formerly) Prince Charles.
Is season 6 of The Crown the last?
Yes. After originally announcing that the show would end with season five, creator and writer Peter Morgan told Deadlinethe series would run for a sixth season.
Is The Crown coming back in 2023?
We don’t have an official release date yet but we would love to see season six by the end of the year!
Did The Crown have access to Buckingham Palace?
The Crown did not have access to Buckingham Palace, but they were able to recreate it with a few different homes across England.
The Best Reactions To The New William And Kate
The students at the University of St Andrews had a blast peeking into the filming process.
As one user points out, the most impressive part of this whole design might just be the old-school plastic Tesco bags.
Looks like this college-aged William might be in a bit of trouble, but what is The Crown without a little drama?
Featured image via Keith Bernstein/Netflix
