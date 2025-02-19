OMG, Max Just Confirmed 'The Last of Us' Season 2 Release Date — & It's So Soon

I've been anxiously awaiting news on The Last of Us season 2 release date ever since that crazy season 1 finale in March of 2023. ICYMI, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) have returned to Jackson but unfortunately, all's not well that ends well, because Joel is hiding a huge secret — and it's totally shaken Ellie's trust in him. I love this reluctant duo so much and I'm already making plans to visit my best friend so we can watch (and rewatch) the premiere together.

Here's everything we know about The Last of Us season 2 release date, plus the new The Last of Us trailer.

'The Last of Us' season 2 trailer teases lots of terror. We've already gotten our first look at Kaitlyn Dever's Abby (a character fans of the game love to hate), but this is the first time we've gotten to hear her — or see her Firefly pendant. We also catch a glimpse of Ellie and Dina (Isabela Merced) dancing during what appears to be an iconic game scene and Tommy (Gabriel Luna) helping defend Jackson from the infected. While season 1 was full of earthy tones and tons of light vs. dark imagery, The Last of Us season 2 is already showing off a much more aggressive color palette with blacks and reds that underscore just how explosive things are this season (and judging by the flares, I mean that quite literally).

When can I watch The Last of Us season 2? Liane Hentscher/HBO Yes, The Last of Us season 2 release date is coming sooner rather than later, and the show will hit Max on April 13, 2025. We're still awaiting confirmation on whether we'll get all the episodes at once, but I'm guessing it'll be another weekly release schedule to bring us from the spring through the summer.

Who's in The Last of Us season 2? Liane Hentscher/HBO The Last of Us cast for season 2 includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as Maria, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, and Catherine O’Hara.

Is Last of Us season 2 coming? Liane Hentscher/HBO Yes, The Last of Us season 2 is on its way! The show was renewed in January of 2023 after the pilot aired. The game sequel opens five years after the events of the first game, and Joel and Ellie's relationship has splintered because of Joel's secret: his promise that Ellie's immunity couldn't be used for a cure is actually a lie — and he murdered an entire hospital of Firefly rebels to save her life. When Ellie finds out Joel lied to her — and when a certain someone finds out Joel's responsible for the massacre — their worlds implode. Bella Ramsey told Vanity Fair "it’s really a story about revenge and a continuation from the first season about the dangers of unconditional love." Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal teased to Deadline that The Last of Us team “are always going to find ways to build on the incredible source material that they have, and surprise us with how they can use that material in a different format like a television show."

Check back here for the latest The Last of Us season 2 release date news! And read up on the other most-anticipated TV shows coming in 2025.

