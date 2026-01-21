The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 trailer is finally here, and it's way more intense than I could have expected. The Apple TV show (starring Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice) is returning in February 2026 and will continue the story of Hannah and her stepdaughter Bailey, who are living in the aftermath of Owen's disappearance. The new trailer brings some new faces into the mix, and raises the stakes even higher than they were last season, and with a crime family on their tale, Hannah and Bailey face danger at every corner.

Here's the new The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 trailer, and everything else you need to know about the new show before it premieres on Apple TV+.

Watch the Brand New Trailer for 'The Last Thing He Told Me' season 2. The new trailer for the show finds Hannah and Bailey living 5 years after Owen's initial disappearance in season 1. They're finally looped into the reality that Owen is trying to bring down the crime family that's now hunting them, but it's not all smooth sailing because now the Campanos are after them. While Bailey wonders if it's safe to keep their distance, Hannah is determined to help Owen however they can — even if their involvement puts their lives in danger. And trust me...their lives are definitely in danger. We also get a little 13 Going on 30 reunion with Judy Greer and Jennifer Garner, which is super fun to see.

When is The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 coming to Apple TV+? Apple TV+ The new show will premiere on February 20, 2026 and will air one episode weekly until April 10, 2026.

How many episodes are in The Last Thing He Told Me season 2? Apple TV+ The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 will have eight episodes total, airing from the season premiere in February until the season finale in April. It's the perfect show to take you right out of your winter blues! Here's the release schedule: Season 2, Episode 1 premieres on Apple TV+ February 20, 2026.

premieres on Apple TV+ February 20, 2026. Season 2, Episode 2 premieres on Apple TV+ February 27, 2026.

premieres on Apple TV+ February 27, 2026. Season 2, Episode 3 premieres on Apple TV+ March 6, 2026.

premieres on Apple TV+ March 6, 2026. Season 2, Episode 4 premieres on Apple TV+ March 13, 2026.

premieres on Apple TV+ March 13, 2026. Season 2, Episode 5 premieres on Apple TV+ March 20, 2026.

premieres on Apple TV+ March 20, 2026. Season 2, Episode 6 premieres on Apple TV+ March 27, 2026.

premieres on Apple TV+ March 27, 2026. Season 2, Episode 7 premieres on Apple TV+ April 3, 2026.

premieres on Apple TV+ April 3, 2026. Season 2, Episode 8 premieres on Apple TV+ April 10, 2026.

Who stars alongside Jennifer Garner in the Apple TV+ show? Apple TV+ The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 cast is even more incredible than the first season! Here's who you'll see: Jennifer Garner as Hannah Hall

as Hannah Hall Angourie Rice as Bailey Michaels

as Bailey Michaels Nickolaj Coster-Waldau as Owen Michaels

as Owen Michaels Augusto Aguilera as Grady Bradford

as Grady Bradford David Morse as Nicholas Ball

as Nicholas Ball Josh Hamilton

Rita Wilson

Nick Hargrove

Michael Galante

John Noble

Michael Hyatt

Luke Kirby

Elizabeth O’Donnell

Judy Greer

Where can I watch season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me? Apple TV+ The show will premiere on Apple TV+, which is where you can watch season 1 now. Feel free to rewatch it before the second season premieres.

Where is The Last Thing He Told Me filmed? Apple TV+ Part of season 1 was filmed in San Francisco and Sausalito in California, so it's safe to assume we'll see some of the same neighborhoods in the new episodes too! Oh, we're also going to Paris this season, so prepare for some truly divine backdrops and delicious onscreen treats.

Are you excited for the upcoming season of The Last Thing He Told Me? What are you most excited to see? Let us know on Facebook and stay tuned for more news on your favorite TV shows!