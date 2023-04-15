"The Last Thing He Told Me" Inspired Angourie Rice To Reflect On Her Own Relationships
In the AppleTV+ limited series The Last Thing He Told Me, Angourie Rice stars as Bailey, a teen who must team up with her step-mother (played by Jennifer Garner) to locate her missing father — and figure out why he disappeared in the first place. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Laura Dave and features Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Lauren Neustadter as executive producers. Rice (who's also starred in Marvel's Spider-Man trilogy and Honor Society on Paramount+) gave us the inside scoop on how the series has impacted her. Check it out below!
Our Interview With "The Last Thing He Told Me" Star Angourie Rice
Watch our exclusive to hear how The Last Thing He Told Me inspired Rice to reflect on her own female friendships, her favorite book right now, and which other character from her career would get along with Bailey.
Image via Apple TV+
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!