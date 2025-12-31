Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Thank goodness for more 'Shrinking' in 2026!

The 4 Best Apple TV Shows To Watch In January 2026

Apple TV Shows January 2026
Apple TV
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryDec 31, 2025
Apple TV is truly delivering the good stuff this month, with some of the most prestigious TV shows ever released on the streaming platform. Many of our favorite shows are returning for brand-new seasons, and fans are absolutely thrilled. After the holidays, excitement dies down, and it's the perfect time to binge-watch returning shows.

Here are all the exciting ones you can binge-watch at the beginning of the new year exclusively on Apple TV. From dramas to thrillers, there will be a lot that will reel you in.

Scroll to see the best Apple TV shows to watch this month!

Tehran Season 3

Apple TV

Tehran (Season 3) — January 9

Last but certainly not least, we have Tehran, which will return to the streaming platform for a third installment. The show’s second season was released two years ago, so fans of the series have been waiting patiently for a third season and are finally able to uncover what happens next. Furthermore, it’s been officially announced that Tehran will be picked up for a 4th season as well, so there’s a lot more for fans of the show to look forward to.

Maybe it’s just me, but I feel like when it comes to fresh, high-quality, original content, Apple TV takes the crown for its top-tier TV shows. Its content library is filled with wholly unique storylines and gorgeous cinematography, which is why it’s by far my favorite streaming platform.

What will you be binge-watching on Apple TV this January?

Hijack Season 2

Apple TV

Hijack (Season 2) — January 14

Hijack is another outstanding TV show that AppleTV subscribers are seriously sleeping on. The show follows Idris Elba’s character, Sam, an ultimate negotiator who finds himself on a hijacked plane. It’s up to Sam to save everyone on board using his negotiation skills. It’ll be interesting to see what unfolds in the second season, which will hit AppleTV this January 2026.

Drops of God Season 2

Apple TV

Drops Of God (Season 2) — January 21

Drops of God is the biggest hidden gem of a TV show that you absolutely need to stream right now, before the new season hits the streaming service. It’s based on a fan favorite Manga series, and has one of the most engaging storylines you’ll ever bear witness to. Everything, from the beautiful cinematography to the phenomenal acting, keeps fans on the edge of their seats throughout. The fact that it’s returning for a second season in January is a cause worth celebrating!

Shrinking Season 3

Apple TV

Shrinking (Season 3) — January 28

I’ve never seen a TV show that has so effectively portrayed complex themes such as grief, heartache, and depression, but Shrinking does so with beauty and integrity. It has a stellar ensemble cast, including the one and only Harrison Ford, Jason Sudeikis, and Jessica Williams. The show has the perfect balance of drama and comedy, and if you haven't tuned in yet, now's the time to start watching.

