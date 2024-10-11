Christmas Came Early With Chad Michael Murray's Shirtless ‘The Merry Gentlemen’ First Look
Channing Tatum may have to hang up his sexy dancing skills because it looks like Chad Michael Murray is the new reigning champ in his new film, The Merry Gentlemen. You can tell it's going to be a Christmas movie, but we're not talking about Home Alone or Jingle All the Way here. This spicy film feels more like Magic Mike going on a sexy and romantic journey through a small town — which sounds like something we'd watch more than once.
We love watching Chad Michael Murray in Sullivan's Crossing, but we're ready to see him prance around our screens without a shirt, TBH. Here's everything we know about The Merry Gentlemen and what we can expect to see!
What's 'The Merry Gentlemen' about?
Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix
Written by Marla Sokoloff, The Merry Gentlemen is set to follow one former dancer's (Ashley played by Britt Robertson) journey to making sure the Rhythm Room — a "performing arts venue" — doesn't go defunct. It's owned by her parents, so she has personal ties to this small-town source of entertainment, coming up with the bright idea to surprise the community with an "all-male Christmas-theme revue."
Who's starring in 'The Merry Gentlemen'?
Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix
According to Netflix, The Merry Gentlemenwill feature a host of other faces! We'll see the following:
- Chad Michael Murray as Luke
- Britt Robertson as Ashley
- Michael Gross as Stan
- Marla Sokoloff as Marie
- Maxwell Caulfield as Danny
- Beth Broderick as Lily
- Marc Anthony Samuel as Roger
- Hector Rivera, Jr. as Ricky
- Colt Prattes as Troy
When can we watch 'The Merry Gentlemen' on Netflix?
Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix
We'll be able to see Chad Michael Murray and more sexy shirtless men give us a show on November 20. We're not sure what it is, but there's nothing like watching Christmas movies right before Thanksgiving to get us in the winter spirit.
What have Chad Michael Murray and Britt Robertson said about starring in 'The Merry Gentlemen?'
Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix
We didn't think it was possible, but Chad Michael Murray was a little nervous about playing Luke. "I'd never danced professionally or trained by any means," he said (via PEOPLE). Though he has a thing for "going out and dancing," he's never done anything "to this level."
As to why he chose this role, Chad seems to enjoy a challenge. "When I see something and it scares the crap out of me, something in me says, 'Alright, well let's see what we can do.'" He has two thoughts — "'I'm going to fall flat on my face or have a lot of fun doing.'" If you ask us, that's the right spirit to have for a fun Christmas movie.
Britt Robertson was immediately drawn to the script and her role as Ashley. "When I read the script, I was like, ‘This is my kind of Christmas movie,'" she said (via Netflix). She also teased why she can't get enough of the cowboy appeal in the movie. "...I'm Southern...the hats, the boots. There's so much you can work with."
Don't ask us how long we've been drooling over this first look at Chad Michael Murray in The Merry Gentlemen because we're not ready to talk about it yet!
