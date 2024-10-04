'Sullivan's Crossing' Star Morgan Kohan Loved "Showing Up" Chad Michael Murray During Season 2
ICYMI, the first season of the comfort show ended with Maggie learning she's pregnant, Sydney and Rob on bad terms, and Sully in the middle of a medical emergency after learning the Crossing is in danger. "Well, you have to see if Sully survives," actor Scott Patterson teases when I ask what fans can expect from the sophomore season. "In what capacity will he survive and will he be able to fulfill the duties of running a campground?"
"Season 2, I think, it just feels really elevated from season 1," Morgan says. "It just feels like you get a real good insight into so many more of the characters that we already love and kind of get to know a lot more about them, and how and why they operate...Things really move this season too. It's definitely got a good pace to it."
Just like Gilmore Girls and Sweet Magnolias, Sullivan's Crossing is known for its cozy aesthetic, and for its close relationships. And it's true both on and offset! Since a large portion of the cast isn't from Halifax, where the series shoots, they fly in and stay in the city during filming.
"When we have time off together, Lindura and Amalia and I get together a bunch and go for dinners and go for drinks and stuff like that," Morgan says. "And we had a good night part way through the season 2 with more of the cast and crew. We went and did ax throwing, which was really fun."
And spending so much time with Scott Patterson and Chad Michael Murray during filming means they really get to know each other beyond their roles. "As you kind of just get to rib each other a little bit more, you know, you just become good friends. So it's just making fun and getting a little silly, which is great."
She also admits she's excited for Sullivan's Crossing fans to see "a good scene that was quite fun where I got to show Chad up a little bit." After season 1, she teased we'd see her play a mad game of chess and maybe perform a surgery or two, and now I'm wondering if Maggie totally schools Cal during a game of chess. I can't wait to find out!
That camaraderie off-camera helps provide levity for the more serious and intense scenes. And Scott says it allows the show to have a "family vibe."
"When you go to work, everybody knows each other's names and everybody talks with one another," he says. "There's a lot of funny stories and lots of laughter. You wouldn't want to have this kind of morbid atmosphere 24/7 during the day. I mean, you gotta have some laughs, otherwise you'd go crazy because this is, it's pretty deep work that everybody's doing...This specific show is just rich with all of the emotions in human nature."
Working with such human storylines, and complex characters, has shown Morgan just how important all kinds of relationships are — especially female friendships.
"They're so, so, so important, I think," she says. "You can have your romantic relationships and those are incredibly important too, but to be seen by other girlfriends or other women in your life, it's a different kind of bond, it's a different kind of relationship and love and support, I think."
Another form of support? Their on-set non-negotiables. (Namely, Scott's guitar and Morgan's dog Freddy). "On set this year, [I also have] my kindle," she adds. "Bringing a book with me is good for a downtime." When she needs a break from intense titles like Pretty Girls by Karin Slaughter ("I got into it and I was like, 'I'm too deep in now to stop,' but it's a little intense), she also watches Love Island or We're Here.
And just like Morgan Kohan can't get enough of her favorite shows, like the true fangirl she is, both she and Scott Patterson hope fans continue to resonate with Sullivan's Crossing, especially while the cast is prepping season 3.
"We don't get to do these jobs unless people tune in, and we're just really happy that people are enjoying what they're seeing," Scott says, while Morgan adds, "I hope that everybody really loves it and keep watching and hopefully tell your friends about it, [and] we can keep making it."
Tune into Sullivan's Crossing season 2 Wednesdays at 8pm on The CW. And check out how Scott Patterson's Mind-Blowing Gilmore Girls Theory Connects It To Sullivan's Crossing.
