The Morning Show season 4 is finally here, but new episodes aren't the only gift Apple TV is giving us — they announced on September 16 that The Morning Show season 5 is on its way! Considering the senior season doesn't end until November 19, we'll have to wait until the holiday season to figure out what to expect for season 5, but we do have some other important info. Let's get into it.

Here's everything you need to know about The Morning Show season 5, coming to Apple TV soon.

Will there be a Morning Show season 5? Apple TV Yes, The Morning Show season 5 is on its way! The renewal was announced on September 16, 2025 ahead of the season 4 premiere. “The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+,” Apple TV+'s head of programming, Matt Cherniss said in a statement. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide. Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, Charlotte and Mimi — The Morning Show continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we’ve all come to love. We're excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy Award-winning drama.” Executive producer and Media Res CEO Michael Ellenberg agrees. “It’s an honor to witness the collective talent, passion and commitment of Jen, Reese, Mimi, Charlotte, our partners at Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, and everyone involved in The Morning Show, and we’re excited to embark on a new season that will give this cast and creative team even more room to shine," he said. “We are so grateful to Apple TV+ and the fans around the world who tune in every week, and are so excited for viewers to see this upcoming season and beyond.”

When is The Morning Show season 5 coming out? Apple TV We don't have a Morning Show season 5 release date quite yet (the show was just renewed y'all), but we do have an idea of when we could see new episodes. The show has had over a year between renewal and premieres, and considering the last three seasons of the show have premiered in September of every other year (season 2 premiered in September 2021, season 3 premiered in September 2023, and season 4 is premiering in September 2025), it's safe to assume season 5 will drop in September 2027.

Who's in The Morning Show cast? Apple TV The Morning Show has an amazing cast. We don't know who will be in season 5 yet, but here's who you'll see in season 4: Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy

as Alex Levy Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

as Bradley Jackson Nicole Beharie as Christine Hunter

as Christine Hunter Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

as Cory Ellison Greta Lee as Stella Bak

as Stella Bak Mark Duplass as Chip Black

as Chip Black Néstor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

as Yanko Flores Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

as Mia Jordan Jeremy Irons as Martin Levy

as Martin Levy Jon Hamm as Paul Marks

as Paul Marks William Jackson Harper as Ben

as Ben Boyd Holbrook as Brodie

as Brodie Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont

as Celine Dumont Aaron Pierre as Miles

How many episodes are in The Morning Show season 5? Apple TV Every season of The Morning Show has 10 episodes, so season 5 will probably have the same amount.

Is Reese Witherspoon leaving The Morning Show? Apple TV Don't worry, Reese lovers! There are no plans for Reese Witherspoon to leave The Morning Show, especially since she's star and executive producer.

Is The Morning Show coming back in 2025? Apple TV Yes, The Morning Show season 4 is airing throughout the fall of 2025! Here's the full schedule: Season 4, Episode 1 "My Roman Empire" premiered September 17, 2025 Season 4, Episode 2 "The Revolution Will Be Televised" premieres September 24, 2025 Season 4, Episode 3 premieres October 1, 2025 Season 4, Episode 4 premieres October 8, 2025 Season 4, Episode 5 premieres October 15, 2025 Season 4, Episode 6 premieres October 22, 2025 Season 4, Episode 7 premieres October 29, 2025 Season 4, Episode 8 premieres November 5, 2025 Season 4, Episode 9 premieres November 12, 2025 Season 4, Episode 10 premieres November 19, 2025

Here are 5 Incredible New September Shows We Can't Shut Up About.