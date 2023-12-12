Everything To Know About "The Morning Show" Season 4
Will there be "The Morning Show" season 4?
Let's cut right to the chase — there will be a fourth season of The Morning Show! We don't have a premiere date yet, but hopefully, we won't have to wait for too long.
What will "The Morning Show" season 4 be about?
While we don't know much about plot details quite yet, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt confirmed to The Hollywood Reporterthat Bradley and Alex's friendship will continue to be the focus. Stoudt explained that "The show is a love story between these women. The core of The Morning Show is their dynamic and how they change each other."
Speaking with Variety, the two leading ladies (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon) shared their opinions on what should happen in the upcoming season. Witherspoon explained that she'd love to see how the newsroom deals with the rise of AI, having the show address what a strange time it is for journalism because of the ever-increasing technology. Aniston wants to see something similar, with a focus on how the journalism industry is going through ebbs and flows as audiences try to navigate who and what they can trust.
Both women also shared that they think that the show will have a time jump in season 4. Production was put a little behind due to the writers' and actors' strikes, and because the show is rooted in the world around us, a time jump would allow the show to better mirror what's actually happening in the world.
What do Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon want viewers to take away from "The Morning Show"?
The Morning Show isn't just a fun watch — it's also packed with important messaging. When Variety askedabout what audiences are meant to take away from the show, Aniston and Witherspoon both gave candid answers. Witherspoon said that the show is meant to enable adult conversations about real-time issues in workplace environments and personal lives. The show is meant to help people process, digest, and talk about these things.
Aniston echoed her sentiment, saying that there is something special about having people sit and digest on a weekly basis. Because people's attention spans are so limited, she finds it important to have something that people take a moment to absorb and use to connect with one another.
Where can you catch up on the "The Morning Show"?
If you haven't been watching The Morning Show, no biggie! You can stream all three seasons on Apple TV + right now.
