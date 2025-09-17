The Morning Show season 4 is finally here. The senior season of Apple TV+'s hit series dropped on the streamer September 17 and we have a first look at the new episodes. Not only is The Morning Show bringing us some more newsroom drama, it's also thrusting its characters into a world where they have to sift through deepfakes and conspiracy to figure out what's actually true. Sound familiar? Check out all the info below — and then read up on season 5!

Here's everything you need to know about The Morning Show season 4, airing on Apple TV+ through November 2025.

Where can I watch The Morning Show season 4? Apple TV+ The Morning Show season 4 will premiere on Apple TV+ September 17, 2025.

How many episodes are in The Morning Show season 4? Apple TV+ The Morning Show season 4 will have 10 episodes, just like the other seasons. Here's the full schedule: Season 4, Episode 1 "My Roman Empire" premiered September 17, 2025 Season 4, Episode 2 "The Revolution Will Be Televised" premieres September 24, 2025 Season 4, Episode 3 premieres October 1, 2025 Season 4, Episode 4 premieres October 8, 2025 Season 4, Episode 5 premieres October 15, 2025 Season 4, Episode 6 premieres October 22, 2025 Season 4, Episode 7 premieres October 29, 2025 Season 4, Episode 8 premieres November 5, 2025 Season 4, Episode 9 premieres November 12, 2025 Season 4, Episode 10 premieres November 19, 2025

What is The Morning Show season 4 about? Apple TV The Morning Show season 4 takes place in spring 2024, after the UBA-NBN merger changes everything. Now the newsroom is dealing with "newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth," not to mention "deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups," according to the official logline. And when truth is constantly put into question, it's harder than ever to tell what's real.

Who's in The Morning Show season 4 cast? Apple TV+ The Morning Show season 4 sees the return of our favorite stars: Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy: The Morning Show's co-host.

as Alex Levy: The Morning Show's co-host. Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson: previous The Morning Show co-host & UBA anchor.

as Bradley Jackson: previous The Morning Show co-host & UBA anchor. Nicole Beharie as Christine Hunter: The Morning Show's new co-host.

as Christine Hunter: The Morning Show's new co-host. Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison: UBA CEO

as Cory Ellison: UBA CEO Greta Lee as Stella Bak: UBA's news president.

as Stella Bak: UBA's news president. Mark Duplass as Chip Black: The Morning Show's executive producer.

as Chip Black: The Morning Show's executive producer. Néstor Carbonell as Yanko Flores: The Morning Show's meteorologist.

as Yanko Flores: The Morning Show's meteorologist. Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan: one of The Morning Show's producers.

as Mia Jordan: one of The Morning Show's producers. Jeremy Irons as Martin Levy: Alex's dad.

as Martin Levy: Alex's dad. Jon Hamm as Paul Marks: a billionaire with his sights set on buying UBA.

as Paul Marks: a billionaire with his sights set on buying UBA. William Jackson Harper as Ben: the Head of Sports

as Ben: the Head of Sports Boyd Holbrook as Brodie

as Brodie Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont

as Celine Dumont Aaron Pierre as Miles

Where did The Morning Show season 4 film? Apple TV+ The Morning Show season 4 filmed in a variety of locations, including New York City, throughout the summer of 2024. Production began on July 8!

How much does Jennifer Aniston get paid for The Morning Show? Apple TV+ According to US, Jennifer Aniston makes $2 million for every episode of The Morning Show.

