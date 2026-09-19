Jane Austen Lovers! Here's Your First Look at Mary & Tom in 'The Other Bennet Sister' Christmas Special

The Other Bennet Sister took the internet by storm when it dropped in May 2026, and after 10 episodes of unbelievable yearning, hilarious boating accidents, and self-discovery, Mary Bennet (Ella Bruccoleri) and Tom Ryder (Dónal Finn) are returning as newlyweds in a brand new Christmas special.

If you're a 90s or 00s baby like me, then you know how much of a lost art the Christmas special is. Holiday episodes (or any themed episodes, TBH) were one of my favorite things about TV growing up because you get to see your favorite characters in all different seasons and situations. It's almost like dating. (Kidding...or am I?)

Here's your first look at The Other Bennet Sister Christmas special, coming to BritBox soon.

Your First Look at Ella Bruccoleri and Dónal Finn in 'The Other Bennet Sister' Christmas special Bad Wolf/ James Pardon, Courtesy of BritBox I love everything about this first look at our favorite period drama couple. Obviously they're finally in love and in a relationship, but there's so much we can infer from Mary's costume alone. We saw her slowly grow into herself through the original The Other Bennet Sister, and so her wearing bright colors in the Christmas Special feels like she's become even more herself, especially since she's added multiple textures and patterns in addition to the multiple bright colors. But it also tells me she's grown because her outfit is a little more elevated than what we saw in the original series, especially compared to the outfit with the same exact colors. I'm obsessed!

Where can I watch The Other Bennet Sister? BritBox The Other Bennet Sister is on BritBox now. You can watch the Christmas special on BritBox soon! We don't have an official release date quite yet but I'm hoping to press play at the end of 2026.

What is The Other Bennet Sister Christmas special about? BritBox Mary and Tom are finally married and happy after so many months of miscommunicaton, yearning, and wondering whether their feelings were reciprocated. But while the original series saw Mary figure out who she was and grow into herself, this new Christmas special has Mary embarking on a brand new adventure, and figuring out her new role as a wife.

Who's in The Other Bennet Sister cast with Ella Bruccoleri? BritBox The Other Bennet Sister cast for the Christmas special features the return of your favorite stars from the original series, in addition to newcomer Nerys Amber-Stocks as Lucy. We'll see: Ella Bruccoleri as Mary Bennet

as Mary Bennet Ruth Jones as Mrs. Bennet

as Mrs. Bennet Indira Varma as Mrs. Gardiner

as Mrs. Gardiner Richard Coyle as Mr. Gardiner

as Mr. Gardiner Laurie Davidson as Mr. Ryder

as Mr. Ryder Dónal Finn as Mr. Hayward

as Mr. Hayward Varada Sethu as Ann Baxter

as Ann Baxter Aaron Gill as John Sparrow

as John Sparrow Maddie Close as Jane Bennet Bingley

as Jane Bennet Bingley Poppy Gilbert as Lizzie Bennet Darcy

as Lizzie Bennet Darcy Molly Wright as Kitty Bennet Buncock

as Kitty Bennet Buncock Grace Hogg-Robinson as Lydia Bennet Wickham

as Lydia Bennet Wickham Tanya Reynolds as Caroline Bingley

as Caroline Bingley Anna Fenton-Garvey as Charlotte Lucas Collins

How many episodes are there of The Other Bennet Sister? BritBox The Other Bennet Sister season 1 has 10 30-minute episodes total, and the new Christmas special will have three 30-minute episodes! Screenwriter Sarah Quintrell wrote nine of the ten original episodes, and she's penned all three of the new episodes! Director Asim Abbasi is back behind the camera.

Are you excited for The Other Bennet Sister Christmas special? Let us know in the comments and follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more updates on your favorite period dramas!