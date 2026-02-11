'The Rip' Cast: Who’s in the Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Netflix Movie?

If you're obsessed with The Rip on Netflix, you probably want to know every single detail of how the movie was brought to life. The film stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Hollywood's most loyal best friends, and has a plot that will keep you on the edge of your seat. If you haven't seen the Netflix movie yet, you're gonna wanna tune in.

Before we get into the cast deets, here’s a quick synopsis of The Rip so you know what you’re getting into. The movie centers around a group of detectives who stumble upon a massive wad of cash. We’re talking 20 million dollars here, which many of these detectives can seriously use. (Can’t we all?)

Can these detectives trust each other not to snatch up the dough for themselves? Will this wad of cash destroy their professional and personal lives? Find out by tuning into the engaging new film on Netflix.

Now, without further ado, let’s get to know the star-studded cast of The Rip.

Ben Affleck as JD Byrne Netflix Ben Affleck nails it as JD Byrne, a detective with a complicated relationship to the case. He's certainly not in the best mental headspace, which is why the $20 million seems so terribly tempting to dry his tears away. The man needs no introduction, but Affleck is best known for top-tier films like The Town, Gone Girl, and Good Will Hunting.

Matt Damon as Dane Dumars Netflix It's always a pleasure to see Matt Damon onscreen, and not just because he was one of the biggest Hollywood stars in the 90s/early aughts (and one of our major crushes). He knocks it out of the park as Dane Dumars, who's also struggling with a recent loss on top of his highly stressful job. The actor achieved fame by starring in unforgettable films such as Good Will Hunting, The Martian, and Mystic Pizza. He's also leading The Odyssey later this summer.

Steven Yeun as Mike Ro Netflix Everything Steven Yeun touches is pure gold, and his role in this film is no exception. He steals every scene he’s in with his comedic timing and electric presence, which he’s carried throughout his other TV shows, such as Beef (my personal fave) and The Walking Dead. Petition to put this man in more stuff, please and thank you!

Teyana Taylor as Numa Baptiste Netflix Teyana Taylor is another force to be reckoned with on this list, due to her unforgettable screen presence and stellar acting chops. You may recognize Taylor from projects such as One Battle After Another and A Thousand and One.

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Detective Lolo Salazar Netflix Moreno’s character, in her words, is “crazy.” Detective Lolo Salazer is the one who counts up the money throughout the night with Baptiste. Catalina Sandino is also known for her Academy Award-nominated performance in Maria Full of Grace and Love in the Time of Cholera.

Sasha Calle as Desi Lopez Molina Netflix Calle’s character is the one who stores the money at her home. However, the other characters soon discover that everything with her is not what it seems. Calle is best known for her role in 2023’s The Flash and On Swift Horses with Jacob Elordi and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Kyle Chandler as DEA Agent Matty Nix Netflix Everyone’s favorite Friday Night Lights star, Kyle Chandler, is in The Rip cast as a DEA agent and friend of Dumars and Byrne’s. He warns his friends about who they can trust, as the department is cracking down on corruption. Aside from Friday Night Lights, Chandler has starred in The Wolf of Wall Street and the Netflix series Bloodline.

Scott Adkins as FBI Agent Del Byrne Netflix Agent Del Byrne is JD Byrne’s brother and is one of the agents investigating corruption. Adkins is known for John Wick: Chapter 4 and Doctor Strange.

Néstor Carbonell as Major Thom Vallejo Netflix Major Thom Vallejo is Byrne and Dumars’ boss. Carbonell starred in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight films and won an Emmy for his role in Shōgun.

Lina Esco as Captain Jackie Velez Netflix Jackie is the former captain of the TNT who was murdered, setting the film’s plot into motion. Esco has had roles in the dramas Cane and S.W.A.T.

