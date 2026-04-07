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Here's what the band had to say.

'The Runarounds' is the Perfect Beachy Teen Drama For 'Outer Banks' Lovers. Prime Video Just Cancelled It.

Are The Runarounds a real band?
Jackson Lee Davis/Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 07, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Prime Video has officially cancelled The Runarounds from Jonas Pate. The show, which premiered on September 1, 2025, followed a group of friends who dream of becoming a famous rock band. It's their last summer before they have to tackle adulthood, and they decide to give everything to their dream.

But while the first season had plenty of romance and original music, it looks like we won't be seeing their dreams reach new heights.

Keep reading for the latest update on The Runarounds' cancellation — and what the band had to say.

Deadline first confirmed the cancellation on April 3, 2026, nearly a month after Lilah Pate (who plays Sophia on The Runarounds, Gigi on The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Peeler in Outer Banks) booked a role on Taylor Sheridan’s new show Frisco King.

"While the TV series may have come to a close, as a band we're here to stay. This is merely the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new one," the band wrote on Instagram. "We hope the unforgettable summer with our friends on the beach resonated with you. If the show inspired anyone, at any age, to try and start a garage band with their friends, then the mission was successful. Hearing your stories and connections with the show has been such a privilege and we truly couldn't be more lucky."

The Runarounds cast includes William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jesse Golliher, Zendé Murdock, Jeremy Yun, Lilah Pate, Kelley Pereira, Maximo Salas, Marley Aliah, Shea Pritchard, Mark Wystrach, Hayes MacArthur, and Brooklyn Decker.

You can stream season 1 on Prime Video now.

Even though The Runarounds has come to an end, you can see the final season of Outer Banks on Netflix.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more TV news, cast updates, and exclusive interviews.

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