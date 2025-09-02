Prime Video's 'The Runarounds' Filmed In The Most Iconic 'One Tree Hill' Location (Exclusive)

Any One Tree Hill fan is going to want to tune into The Runarounds, streaming now on Prime Video. The show, which follows a band in Wilmington, North Carolina, joins OTH, The OC, and Outer Banks as an escapist beachy drama. Even though it's not about basketball, it is about a group of high school grads pursuing their dreams. And they filmed at some iconic locations that will thrill any TV lover!

Here's what The Runarounds cast said about filming in Wilmington — where One Tree Hill filmed!

'The Runarounds' filmed at the most iconic 'One Tree Hill' location. "I think there's a potent feeling at that coming-of-age time," Axel Ellis says in Brit + Co's exclusive interview, "that is represented in art so often. I think that resonates with people hopefully." "It's cool with One Tree Hill, cause you know it's Wilmington based," William Lipton adds. "So I was watching some of it during our, like, filming, and there were just a ton of locations that we had just worked at on the TV show." But you might not even realize one of the most famous and iconic One Tree Hill locations! "Where they play basketball, we filmed the county fair and I was like, 'Holy cow, this is so crazy,'" he adds. "I'm sitting on the couch and I'm like, 'There's no way!'" The river court (where Lucas and Nathan play basketball in One Tree Hill) is definitely the most iconic location in the whole series and I love that it remains such an important filming location!

And the band would totally be Pogues if there was an 'Outer Banks' crossover. When it comes to Outer Banks (the Netflix hit from The Runarounds creator Jonas Pate), the band agrees their characters would be Pogues. "It's like an alternate universe, The Runarounds, because we all had spray tans," Jesse Golliher says. "[Outer Banks] is The Runarounds if we spent more time outside." "It's not meant to be thought about too hard really," Zendé Murdock says. "It was more for us as real people to see the operation." However, Axel definitely thinks the band would be Pogues. "Topher would be a Kook turned Pogue," he says. "He might have pulled a Sarah Cameron." "I think it's all apart of the PCU, the Pate Cinematic Universe," William agrees. "Maybe, you know, in the Outer Banks universe, the band's been formed a couple years earlier on a different trajectory or maybe in our universe the Pogues are living a quiet life."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.