Ooh La La! The 15 Best Restaurants to Eat Your Way Through Paris

Not only was I excited to visit Paris for the first time to live out my Emily in Paris fantasy, but also to try all of the delicious food. We all know that Paris is known for its cheeses and baguettes, but this French city is also home to some of the best eats around. Before my trip, I read through a number of guides to Paris , Reddit threads and watched hundreds of TikToks to find some best foodie spots and let me just tell you they did not disappoint.

Keep on reading to find out some of my favorites in Paris, France that you'll want to try on your next visit to the City of Lights!

Instagram/chezjanou Chez Janous If you're a dessert enthusiast like me, then you'll need to make a reservation at Chez Janous. You've probably seen Chez Janous on your TikTok FYP as they have become known for their rich and decadent chocolate mousse. After your meal, the server will bring over a huge jar of chocolate mousse and scoop it onto a plate for you to enjoy. Don't forget to take a video because it's very Insta-worthy — and pics or it didn't happen, right? For full transparency, I wasn't able to get a reservation here, however, I was lucky enough to show up right at opening and snagged a table. Let me clarify, my server told me that rarely ever happens and we happened to be lucky since it was a rainy day. Keep in mind that since this restaurant is so popular they are pretty concerned with turning tables so you won't really be able to kick back and relax here.

Instagram/caretteofficiel Carette Speaking of chocolate, a trip to Paris isn't complete without a visit to Carette. This cafe has become known for its hot chocolate and whipped cream that's essentially sipping chocolate. They have numerous locations throughout Paris and you can order the hot chocolate and enjoy it at one of the outdoor tables. Aside from hot chocolate, the menu is filled with salads, sandwiches, and soups that will give you a taste of France without going overboard. In terms of crowds, there was a bit of a line to get in, however, it moved pretty quickly since there was a lot of tables — it wasn't nearly as long asn Angelina's.

Instagram/angelinaparisusa Angelina If you're looking to do a taste test, then you'll want to head over to Angelina's to try their hot chocolate. Angelina has several locations in Paris and you can dine in their magnificent tea room or order at the counter for a to-go beverage or pastry. I preferred Carette's hot chocolate more since it was more rich, however, it's almost double the price as Angelina's. For those who are not fans of hot chocolate, I'd also recommend the macarons which are delicious. They are pricey, but nevertheless, why not when in Paris, right?

Cafe de Flore Cafe de Flore As a coffee lover, it was on my list to visit at least one cafe during my visit to Paris. After some research, I decided to venture to Cafe de Flore located in Saint-Germain-des-Prés which not only has a picturesque exterior, but also is one of the oldest in Paris. Some famous philosophers and writers even stepped foot inside this corner cafe at one point so I knew I had to try — after all, I am a writer. I ordered a small cappuccino and a croissant and truly felt like I was embracing the culture which was a highlight of my trip.

Hotel Montalembert Hotel Montalembert As you can probably tell, I have a major sweet tooth hence the first four picks on this list, however, I did try some actual mealtime food while in Paris. Believe it or not, the best food I had in the city was found inside boutique hotels in the area. Hotel Montalembert has a restaurant and bar inside the lobby which features a menu curated by Cheffe Bénédicte Van Der Motte. I highly recommend ordering the creamy beetroots as an appetizer and the penne pasta for an entree. Unlike some other more popular restaurants, this establishment was quaint and ideal for great conversation and a memorable meal.

Hotel Vernet Hotel Vernet Located near Champs-Elysees, Hotel Vernet has a carefully curated menu crafted by Executive Chef Baldassare Mazzara that has unique options for tourists and locals alike. Some standouts on the menu include the pizza souffle, sea bream, and the chef's signature tiramisu. This is a great location to stop by after a day of sightseeing since it's quiet and has exceptional service without the crowds from the Arc de Triomphe just steps away.

Brasserie Lutetia Brasserie Lutetia Continuing with the theme of hotel restaurants, Brasserie Lutetia is located at Hotel Lutetia and has Chef Patrick Charvet as the mastermind behind the delicious menu. Alongside the classics, Brasserie Lutetia stands out with its approach to seafood. The restaurant has a seafood bar where you can sit right alongside the action as platters are being prepared by their in-house shellfish peeler. The atmosphere of this restaurant is a bit more fast-paced and hectic so you'll want to prepare yourself before going in.

Haley Sprankle Looking to find something on your own? Be sure to walk at least five to ten blocks away from the major tourist attractions like the Louvre or the Eiffel Tower before even looking at a menu — it'll save you money and spare you from subjecting yourself to overly crowded restaurants. Oh, and if you see flowers outside of a restaurant, you'll probably want to stay away. Those restaurants usually don't have the best quality of food and instead try to attract customers based on the exterior — trust me, I learned the hard way as a first timer.

