The Walking Dead: Dead City is officially returning to AMC. The Walking Dead spinoff premiered in 2023 and was super exciting for fans because the post-apocalyptic show saw the return of original cast members Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. Now this is even crazier because if you've seen season 6 and 7 of the OG show, you know that Negan is responsible for the death of Glenn (Steven Yeun), which is widely regarded as one of the worst TV deaths ever.

Well, after the series was renewed for season 3 in July 2025, we've been on the edge of our seats to hear when we'd actually get new episodes. And we finally have our answer!

Here's everything we know about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3, including the release date, cast, and plot.

Will there be a season 3 of The Walking Dead: Dead City? AMC Yes The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 is coming so soon! We finally learned that the show will return on July 26, 2026. We've known about season 3 since it was renewed in July 2025, so it's good to know new episodes are finally coming!

Wait, what's The Walking Dead: Dead City about? AMC The first season of the show opens with Maggie and Negan entering New York City (which is cut off from the mainland in this post-apocalyptic world) after Maggie's son Hershel is kidnapped. Honestly, Manhattan can be wacky enough as it is, I can only imagine what it would actually be like after the apocalypse... The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 ended after the death of Ginny and Maggie, Negan, and Perlie deciding to work together to try to make a better world.

Is Negan in Dead City season 3? AMC Yes, we can expect to see Negan in Dead City season 3. The full cast includes Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek as Mile Jurkovic, Mahina Napoleon as Ginny, Lisa Emery as "The Dama", Logan Kim as Hershel Rhee, Dascha Polanco as Lucia Narvaez, Keir Gilchrist as Benjamin Pierce, Aimee Garcia as Renata, Jimmi Simpson as Dillard, and Raúl Castillo as Luis.

How many episodes are in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3? AMC The new season of the show will have 8 episodes total. After the premiere on July 26, we'll get new episodes until September 13.

Does Daryl ever find out Rick is alive? AMC Yes, Daryl (Norman Reedus) does find out Rick (Andrew Lincoln) is alive, even though everyone thought he was dead after he blew up a bridge in season 9 and was terribly wounded. But when his daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming) is shot and has a rough recovery, she reveals that he survived and her adoptive mother Michonne (Danai Gurira) is out looking for him. The series ends with Daryl setting off to try and find Rick himself

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for the latest TV and movie news.