24 Devastating TV Deaths That Will Make You Sob Like A Baby
When you connect with a fictional character, and that character dies within their story, it's actually very normal to experience real feelings of grief. Author Oscar Wilde wrote that one of his "greatest tragedies" was the death of the fictional Lucien de Rubempré. He was so upset about it, in fact, that "it haunts me in my moments of pleasure. I remember it when I laugh." And that was in 1899!
If you're a TV fan, you probably know this pain first hand because we've had to say goodbye to a ton of characters in the last few years. After Outer Banks lost one of its beloved characters on November 7, fans flooded social media, proclaiming they felt like they'd lost someone from their own real life. And based on this Reddit thread of the TV deaths that "totally destroyed you emotionally,"OBX fans are definitely not alone. Do you agree with these picks? (Spoilers ahead! But you knew that.)
JJ Maybank from 'Outer Banks'
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Okay, considering this one's the most recent, I have to lead with it. Rudy Pankow's JJ died in the final episode of Outer Banks season 4, which was extra devastating for viewers hoping to see a happy ending with Madison Bailey's Kiara. One viewer told me "it feels almost like the show died along with him." Woof.
Marissa Cooper in 'The OC'
Warner Bros. TV
The OC's Marissa and Ryan are one of the ultimate 'ships of the early-2000s...so watching her die in his arms at the end of season 3 almost made me stop believing in love.
Sarah Miller on 'The Last of Us'
Shane Harvey/HBO
Sarah's future is literally so bright when we meet her in The Last of Us. She's spunky and clever, which makes her end one of the saddest TV deaths in recent history. And the fact Joel (Pedro Pascal) screaming "Tommy help me!" was improvised? I need 5-7 business days to process.
Glen Rhee from 'The Walking Dead'
Gene Page/AMC
Viewers of this zombie show will never forget Glen's (Steven Yeun) death-by-baseball-bat, which came in season 7, episode 1. "I couldn't watch that show anymore after that," one Reddit user admitted.
Charlie Pace from 'Lost'
ABC/Disney
The way Dominic Monaghan brought complexity to the character of Charlie — and made everyone fall in love with him — is a really beautiful thing. Even if his death marked the end of an era in the show. "A lot of the LOST deaths were sad, but that one was brutal," another Reddit user adds.
Joyce Summers in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Warner Bros. TV
The only thing worse than losing your favorite character is seeing them suffer a loss. Case in point: Buffy losing her mom in season 5, episode 16 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Despite the fact this episode aired 23 years ago, it's still "TOO SOON"for some.
Lydia James on 'One Tree Hill'
Warner Bros. TV
Speaking of moms, watching Haley deal with her mom's death throughout One Tree Hill season 7 is one of the most heartbreaking arcs on TV. I'm so glad she has Nathan to lean on, but it doesn't make it any easier to watch.
Hodor in 'Game of Thrones'
HBO
Game of Thrones is literally filled with tragedy, so when a character death leaves its fans speechless, that's how you know it was a bold choice! "I cry everytime :(," one Reddit user says.
Catelyn & Robb Stark from 'Game of Thrones'
HBO
Another GOT death we're still reeling from? Catelyn and Robb Stark at the Red Wedding. TBH, everyone from the Red Wedding #iykyk.
Bellamy Blake on 'The 100'
The CW
I'm pretty sure The 100 fans all thought the same thing when we got to the final episode of the show: "What?!" To spend 6 years of watching Bellamy and Clarke flirt (and actors Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor get married IRL) only to see her kill him in the end still infuriates me.
Lexa in 'The 100'
Cate Cameron/The CW
Not to mention the fact The 100 had already killed off Lexa, another one of Clarke's love interests, in season 3. One X user called it one of the "top saddest scenes" in the whole show.
Eddie Munson from 'Stranger Things'
Netflix
Outer Banks isn't the first time Netflix viewers have experienced a devastating TV death — Eddie Munson's sacrifice in the final episode of Stranger Things 4 will go down as one of the saddest deaths ever! "One of the few times that a TV show actually made me shed a tear," says another Redditer.
Michael Cordero Jr. on 'Jane the Virgin'
The CW/Warner Bros. TV
This is my most memorable TV death — and one of the first times I was really upset! When I reached the Jane the Virgin season 3 episode where Michael dies after his LSAT exam, I curled up on my roommate's carpet and cried so hard she thought I'd gotten denied from study abroad. Yes, I was that upset.
Amber Volakis on 'House'
Fox
While TV deaths are already hard to cope with, they can feel like they affect us even more when they cause drama between other characters — like when Wilson's girlfriend passes away on House. One Reddit user points out how it "was a toughie. More so because of how it affected Wilson and caused a wedge in his friendship with House."
Fry's Dog Seymour Asses in 'Futurama'
Fox/Disney
Okay as painful as human deaths are, pet deaths are just as bad! After "Fry's dog in Futurama" died, one Reddit user "was never the same."
Sybil & Matthew Crawley on 'Downton Abbey'
Joss Barratt/Carnival Films
Downton Abbey proved it wasn't afraid to go there when fan favorite Sybil died after giving birth in season 3.
Matthew Crawley on 'Downton Abbey'
Carnival Films
Oh, did I mention the show also killed Matthew in a car accident during the Christmas special that year? Happy holidays, I guess.
Derek Shepherd on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Richard Cartwright/ABC/Disney
Even people who haven't seen an episode of Grey's Anatomy can tell you McDreamy's death changed the show forever!!
Dr. Green from 'ER'
NBC
And speaking of medical dramas, Anthony Edwards' devastating TV death absolutely wrecked one Reddit user, who says "I’ve never cried at a character death before. I stopped watching after he died." All too relatable.
Every Single Death On 'The Sopranos'
HBO
Y'all know we couldn't make a "Devastating TV Deaths" list and not include The Sopranos. Christopher, Johnny Sack, Cosette — you name it, we probably cried.
Jen Lindley on 'Dawson's Creek'
Warner Bros. TV
We fell in love with Michelle Williams on Dawson's Creek — which means when she died (during the series finale no less!!!) we were totally inconsolable.
Danny Matheson in 'Revolution'
NBC
I'll be honest. This is one devastating TV death that totally derailed my interest in the show. RIP Danny, RIP.
Allison Argent in 'Teen Wolf'
MTV
Allison (Crystal Reed) dying in Scott's arms while "Look Out" by James Vincent McMorrow plays in the background? I'm still not over it.
Enzo on 'The Vampire Diaries'
The CW
And finally, I can't NOT include Enzo's death on The Vampire Diaries both because of how difficult it is to watch, and because Bonnie deserved so much better — on every single front.
