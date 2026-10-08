The Wingfeather Saga season 4 is finally premiering soon, and it's the perfect family-friendly show for everyone in the family. Including your littles! This fantasy series is a perfect way to teach empathy, courage, and expand the imagination, which is exactly why storytelling exists, if you ask me. Not to mention the fact the animation is drop dead gorgeous. Keep reading for the latest update on the series.

Here's everything you need to know about The Wingfeather Saga season 4 before it premieres in October 2026.

Where can I watch The Wingfeather Saga season 4? Angel Studios Season 4 of The Wingfeather Saga is streaming on Angel.com and the app October 21, 2026.

What is The Wingfeather Saga about? Angel Studios Based on Andrew Peterson's novels, The Wingfeather Saga follows the Igiby family as they explore the forces of good and evil, and learn about family secrets they never knew were buried in their history. On the run from the Fans of Dang and Gnag the Nameless, the Igiby's are searching for their place in the world with the help of their mother, grandfather, and special gifts.

Who's in The Wingfeather Saga cast? Angel Studios The Wingfeather Saga has some incredible names you'll recognize from other projects! You'll hear the voices of Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid), David Oyelowo (Silo), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), and Jim Broadbent (The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe). Kevin McNally, Alkaio Thiele, Henry Witcher, Romy Fay, and Kari Wahlgren also star.

Will there be a Wingfeather 5? Angel Studios Yes, we're getting a season 5! The series was recently renewed and we can expect the new episodes to premiere in the fall of 2027.

How religious is The Wingfeather Saga? Angel Studios The Wingfeather Saga includes some themes from Christianity like hope, faith, and good vs. evil, but Angel promises "it's not an overtly Christian story" so it focuses more on themes than preaching. "The hope, however, is that viewers of all backgrounds can enjoy the show."

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