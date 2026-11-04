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The Latest 'Fourth Wing' TV Show News: Cast & Release Date

fourth wing tv show news
Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Amazon
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Nov 04, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Before you get your hands on Rebecca Yarros' brand new Fourth Wing book 4, here's a refresher on the upcoming Fourth Wing TV show! Because let's be honest, there's been a lot of news, updates, and rumors that it's hard to keep it all straight. So don't worry fantasy lovers: I've got you covered with the only guide you need on the new series.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fourth Wing show, coming to Prime Video soon.

Is Fourth Wing going to become a TV show?

Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros

Amazon

Yes — we're officially getting a Fourth Wing TV show! The series was announced in 2023, so it's been a long time coming. But don't you worry, because the show is officially in pre-production.

"I was scared, I was super scared to read it. I think when you hand somebody your baby and they say, 'Tell me what you think is important in here,' you're kind of like, 'It's all important'!" Rebecca Yarros said at an Onyx Storm event in 2025. But despite her hesitation, the scripts surpassed her expectations.

"I kicked my feet the entire time," she continued. "I love it. [They've] done such an amazing job capturing everyone's voice and the dialogue that you guys love, and just the energy and spirit of the book — I could not be any happier."

Who is producing the Fourth Wing TV show?

michael b jordan fourth wing tv show

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan is producing the new TV show (alongside Meredith Averill as showrunner) and he's taking his job very seriously.

“We are making sure that this is going to be a exciting show that delivers on all of the things the fans want and some of the things that they won’t be expecting either,” he said in an interview with Deadline. “But trust me, I know how beloved this franchise IP is and we’re diligently…We’re in the lab; we’re cooking up. We got it. It’s coming. It’s early stages, but I feel how much people care about this one. It’s not lost on us.”

Who are the cast members of the Fourth Wing TV show?

fourth wing episodes prime video

Joe Pugliese/Kurt Iswarienko, Courtesy of Prime Video

After so many rumors and fan casts (including Mackenzie Foy or Inde Navarrette), we finally know who's in the Fourth Wing cast: Esther McGregor as Violet and Emilio Sakraya as Xaden.

"When [casting] is done the right way, I think you can have a nice balance where casting won't be distracting," producer Michael B. Jordan added in an interview with the BBC. "It allows people to, like, fall in love with the characters that they have imagined in their head without any baggage, with projecting their own feelings on certain casts. So just know, it's nothing cheesy coming out. It ain't no obvious choices. I think it's going to be something that feels honest."

How many episodes are in Fourth Wing?

Are the 'Fourth Wing' Books Spicy

Amazon

We don't have an official announcement just yet, but based on all the other fantasy shows Prime Video has given us, we can expect 8 episodes.

When will the Fourth Wing TV show be released?

fourth wing tv show

Hannah Wright/Unsplash

We don't have a release date quite yet, but as soon as we do, you'll be the first to know! We're hoping for a 2028 release date but it all depends on when casting and filming begins.

Where to watch the Fourth Wing TV show?

Prime Video

Prime Video

Fourth Wing will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Are there any updates on Fourth Wing book 4?

onyx storm black and white cover

Amazon

Yes! We know that Rebecca Yarros has already started writing the book, and based on her Instagram tease of the book's sprayed edges, she might be almost done! But don't worry, if you haven't read Onyx Storm yet (AKA book 3), it's better late than never!

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for the latest updates on Fourth Wing before it drops on Prime Video!

This post has been updated.

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