Before you get your hands on Rebecca Yarros' brand new Fourth Wing book 4, here's a refresher on the upcoming Fourth Wing TV show! Because let's be honest, there's been a lot of news, updates, and rumors that it's hard to keep it all straight. So don't worry fantasy lovers: I've got you covered with the only guide you need on the new series.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fourth Wing show, coming to Prime Video soon.

Is Fourth Wing going to become a TV show? Amazon Yes — we're officially getting a Fourth Wing TV show! The series was announced in 2023, so it's been a long time coming. But don't you worry, because the show is officially in pre-production. "I was scared, I was super scared to read it. I think when you hand somebody your baby and they say, 'Tell me what you think is important in here,' you're kind of like, 'It's all important'!" Rebecca Yarros said at an Onyx Storm event in 2025. But despite her hesitation, the scripts surpassed her expectations. "I kicked my feet the entire time," she continued. "I love it. [They've] done such an amazing job capturing everyone's voice and the dialogue that you guys love, and just the energy and spirit of the book — I could not be any happier."

Who is producing the Fourth Wing TV show? Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan is producing the new TV show (alongside Meredith Averill as showrunner) and he's taking his job very seriously. “We are making sure that this is going to be a exciting show that delivers on all of the things the fans want and some of the things that they won’t be expecting either,” he said in an interview with Deadline. “But trust me, I know how beloved this franchise IP is and we’re diligently…We’re in the lab; we’re cooking up. We got it. It’s coming. It’s early stages, but I feel how much people care about this one. It’s not lost on us.”

How many episodes are in Fourth Wing? Amazon We don't have an official announcement just yet, but based on all the other fantasy shows Prime Video has given us, we can expect 8 episodes.

When will the Fourth Wing TV show be released? Hannah Wright/Unsplash We don't have a release date quite yet, but as soon as we do, you'll be the first to know! We're hoping for a 2028 release date but it all depends on when casting and filming begins.

Where to watch the Fourth Wing TV show? Prime Video Fourth Wing will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Are there any updates on Fourth Wing book 4? Amazon Yes! We know that Rebecca Yarros has already started writing the book, and based on her Instagram tease of the book's sprayed edges, she might be almost done! But don't worry, if you haven't read Onyx Storm yet (AKA book 3), it's better late than never!

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This post has been updated.