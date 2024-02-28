Dolly Parton's Book Club For Kids Wants To Expand Their Imaginations
I can talk about my favorite book clubs all day, but sometimes I wonder how I became such an avid reader in the first place. While there's plenty of required reading in schools as kids grow up, what incentivizes kids to read books outside of that? Are there book clubs for kids? Young adults? It makes sense that most of the recommendations I've come across are geared towards adults, but "No child left behind" is embedded in my brain (thanks middle school). So, my extensive search began and led me to Dolly Parton's book club called Imagination Library.
When did Dolly Parton launch her Imagination Library book club?
Dolly Parton launched her book club in 1995, with the first location being situated in Sevier County, TN. Since Sevier County is her hometown, it's clear Dolly was intentional about making sure Imagination Library has strong foundational roots.
Why did Dolly Parton create a free reading resource for kids?
Dolly was inspired to create theImagination Library because she wants kids to enjoy reading. It's become such a staple that Dolly said, "My daddy just loved it when all the little kids would call me ‘The Book Lady.’ That meant more to him than the fact that I had become a star and worked my butt off.”
How does Dolly Parton's Imagination Library work?
Unlike the way we think about book clubs, Imagination Library is considered to be a childhood literacy program. Each month, families who have registered their pre-school aged kids online can receive a selected book on a monthly basis. This is made possible because Imagination Library works with local affiliates and partners to coordinate the costs associated with making sure children receive their monthly books.
To see if your child is eligible to receive books in your area, be sure to check availability on Imagination Library's site!
How many books has Dolly Parton's Imagination Library sent out?
According to the official website for Imagination Library, Dolly Parton's book club has sent out approximately 229,832,740 books! That number alone lets me know how passionate she is about making sure kids are able to fall in love with reading. I'm biased so I think it's a great initiative that kids seem to be enjoying.
Are kids still able to receive books from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library?
They sure are! Dolly Parton's book club is still dedicated to making sure kids receive books every month. It's a notable effort that we hope to see continue for years to come.
