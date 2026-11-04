The Fourth Wing TV show is officially on the way, and after we finally have the casting announcements for Xaden and Violet, the process is full speed ahead. Hopefully the show premieres sooner rather than later! We've gotten some exciting updates, like author Rebecca Yarros revealing she trusts producer Michael B. Jordan and the rest of the team "completely." If she's not worried, that totally sets me at ease! Here's everything we know about how many episodes to expect.

So, how many episodes are in the Fourth Wing TV show? Here's all the info we actually know — and what we can infer.

How many episodes are in the Fourth Wing show? We haven't gotten a confirmed episode count yet, but based on all the fantasy shows Prime gives us (like The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), I'm expecting there to be 8 episodes total in the first season.

When is Fourth Wing TV show coming out? Amazon The Fourth Wing TV show is officially in pre-production instead of development, so that means they'll be filming soon. Wheel of Time (which ran from 2021-2025) was in development for around a year by the time Amazon greenlit the show in October 2018. Rosamund Pike was cast as the lead actor in June 2019 and the show officially premiered in November 2021. I say all this just to give us a framework for what the timeline for a high-fantasy Prime Video show could be. Following that same framework, if the Fourth Wing show was just greenlit in May 2026 and we got cast announcements in October 2026, we could see the first episode of Fourth Wing in 2028. Of course, this isn't confirmed, but I always like having an idea of what to expect!

Where to watch the Fourth Wing TV show? cottonbro studio/Pexels No matter when the Fourth Wing show premieres, we'll be able to watch it on Prime Video. I've been loving all the YA and romance TV shows we've been getting, but I really am a fantasy girl at heart, so I'm very anxiously awaiting this BookTok adaptation.

When do you guys think we could see the new Fourth Wing TV show? Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for the latest TV updates.