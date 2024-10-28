23 Hilarious Tweets About The Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest That Timothée Crashed
ICYMI, while some of us were showing off our best Halloween costumesthis weekend, hundreds of people gathered in New York City's Washington Square Park for a Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest. Various people who look similar to the actor (AKA, Timmy's in different fonts) showed up in costume, while others genuinely look so much like him they were believable in their own clothes!
Get hundreds of people together in NYC and you're in for a crazy afternoon, but things got even more chaotic when Timothée Chalamet himself showed up...and then the police came disperse the crowd (and even arrested one attendee). Despite this turn of events, one lookalike, dressed up as the titular character from Wonka, was crowned the winner. Here are the best tweets about the very-eventful Sunday.
The Best Tweets About The Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest
the Real timothee chalamet is allegedly at the timothee chalamet lookalike contest pic.twitter.com/jg5yZRPNpe— n (@paddingtonhater) October 27, 2024
He was, folks!
He had the opportunity to do the funniest thing, and he did it😭😭— Broken Heart 💔 (@RajTheShowMan_2) October 27, 2024
In the flesh!
omw back from losing the timothée chalamet lookalike contest pic.twitter.com/iCdT332MFS— Netflix (@netflix) October 27, 2024
And even Netflix got in on the conversation!
the timothee chalamet lookalike competition just shows that the people yearn for weird town events like we live in gilmore girls pic.twitter.com/FybgNtV5Bt— jo (@sixofsongbirds) October 27, 2024
The Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest made New York City feel even more like your very strange, very random small town.
timothée chalamet lookalike contest was so powerful it felt like old twitter again— iana murray (@ianamurray) October 28, 2024
I was definitely feeling nostalgic for 2014.
me trying to explain the timothee chalamet lookalike competition to my 56 year old coworker pic.twitter.com/EJ4sUQRm3k— wiLL (@willfulchaos) October 28, 2024
There are some things that can't be explained in words, for real.
me: timothée chalamet showed up to his own lookalike competion and didn’t even win and also one of the timothée’s got arrested— claire rowden (@clx1re) October 27, 2024
normal person: nice day outside today
How could anyone focus on anything else?!
this diva that handed out contact cards at the timothée chalamet lookalike contest yesterday pic.twitter.com/mgblMYYpXn— nat (@laserqeusts) October 28, 2024
Work smarter, not harder.
I was walking through Washington square park to get to school and then Teen Vogue asked me if I’m here for the timothee chalamet lookalike contest pic.twitter.com/uBlY1fiia4— grace furby (@gracefurby) October 27, 2024
The only thing better than showing up to the Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest? Accidentally showing up to the Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest.
saw actual timothee chalamet run by me giggling at the timothee chalamet lookalike contest under the washington square park arch pic.twitter.com/f2NZJcGp1Q— L (@purelu777) October 27, 2024
Hang this in the Louvre.
The winner of the Timothee Chalamet lookalike competition is a 21 year old college student from Staten Island who says he is going to spend his 50 dollar prize on candy pic.twitter.com/o9waKaafz2— Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) October 27, 2024
I think Timmy (and Wonka) would approve.
this whole timothée chalamet lookalike contest in nyc is so funny you cannot make this shit up. the grand prize was $50, thousands of people showed up, the police showed up & arrested one of the contestants, the real timothée showed up 😭 definitely a historic pop culture moment— ☾ (@chalamieczyslaw) October 28, 2024
The Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest was a day for the history books.
timothée about to bail out the timothée chalamet lookalike that got arrested pic.twitter.com/l6OCZd9m5Y— lo (@timchals) October 27, 2024
Pull through Timmy!
Timothée walking through the crowd at the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest pic.twitter.com/MJTznKXchs— a spice unknown (@possiblythefall) October 27, 2024
With his current Marty Supremelook, it's no wonder no one recognized him.
i love that none of the timothee chalamet lookalikes at the timothee chalamet lookalike competition really looked like timothee chalamet— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) October 28, 2024
Okay, we had to suspend our disbelief just a bit, but that's the fun of it!
the timothée chalamet lookalike competition is THE event of the year pic.twitter.com/XjxxQcdg8C— Jessica Karl (@jkarl26) October 27, 2024
This was more entertaining than any Halloween party could be, TBH.
it’s actually kind of ridiculous how happy the timothée chalamet lookalike competition made me pic.twitter.com/GJXG3VzNQM— lo (@timchals) October 27, 2024
I truly don't know the last time I felt mindless joy like this.
I’ve never seen anyone look less like Timothee Chalamet than real Timothee Chalamet showing up at the Timothee Chalamet lookalike contest. This is why I like to read theory.— Stephanie Insley Hershinow (@S_Insley_H) October 28, 2024
There are so many layers to the Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest.
god the men you put on this earth to hunt and protect are at the timothee chalamet lookalike competition— may 17 (@thyknife) October 27, 2024
And on a fine Sunday afternoon, there's nowhere I'd rather see them.
A Pugthée is competing for the best Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest pic.twitter.com/5CGtvny2rk— Timothée Chalamet Updates (@timotheeupdates) October 27, 2024
WHERE'S HIS TROPHY?!
idc about the timothee chalamet lookalike contest, wake me up when there’s a henry cavill taste test— 𝚋𝚘𝚢 𝚋𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚎𝚝𝚝 👨🏻💻 (@ItsKennyAgain) October 28, 2024
Well, that's one way to look at it.
I would’ve fallen in love an infinite amount of times at the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest— princetongirl818 (@ceciliasrose) October 28, 2024
Love is in the air!
it's not fair i couldn't get famous for participating in the timothee chalamet lookalike contest...they should do one of those that's blonde girl friendly— Alexandra (@valleygirll818) October 28, 2024
Y'all want to meet in Central Park next weekend?
